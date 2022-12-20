Bone Strength: 5 Serious Lifestyle Changes to Adopt For Strengthening Bones as You Age

There are a number of lifestyle changes you can make to improve bone strength, and we will take a look at five of them below.

Bone Strength: 5 Serious Lifestyle Changes to Adopt For Strengthening Bones as You Age

It’s easy to overlook or dismiss bone health. We frequently take our bones for granted. Unfortunately, many people neglect bone health while they’re young and pay the price as they reach middle and old age. People don’t realize that after the age of 30, your bones stop producing new bone mass. You can still absorb calcium and replenish your bone storage, but you can’t build new bones. As such, it is crucial to pay attention to your bone health as you grow older.

Dr Rakesh Nair, consultant knee replacement surgeon at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur spoke to India.com ‘It’s especially important to take steps to protect your bones as you age. Starting younger is better, of course, but there are ways to keep your bones strong no matter how old you are.’

To improve your bone strength, Dr Nair suggested the following simple lifestyle changes that you should make:

5 Serious Lifestyle Changes to Adopt For Strengthening Bones as You Age:

Get enough amount of vitamin D: The body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium. Insufficient vitamin D levels can lead to low bone-mineral density leading to osteoporosis and weaker bones. It is the need of the hour to have vitamin D supplements after consulting an expert. Moreover, having vitamin D-rich foods such as mushrooms, eggs, milk, and cereals can also do the trick. Sunlight also helps to increase the production of vitamin D. Exercise on a daily basis: Do you wish to have stronger bones? It will be imperative for you to work out on a daily basis. You can do strength training, walking, jogging can help you build strong bones. But, do not go overboard while exercising. Say No to substance abuse: Don’t smoke, or consume illicit drugs. These things can lead to weaker bones. It is better to quit these things and adopt healthy lifestyle practices. Eat enough calcium every day: It is a no-brainer that a good amount of calcium in the diet can help with stronger bones. Eat foods loaded with calcium such as beans, lentils, seeds, milk, almonds, broccoli, kale, canned salmon with bones, sardines and soy products, tofu, leafy green vegetables, amaranth, and figs. In case, you are taking any calcium supplement then speak to your doctor first and choose accordingly. Maintain an optimum weight: Along with a nutritious diet and exercise, it is essential to maintain a healthy weight to support bone health. Did you know? Being underweight raises the chances of osteopenia and osteoporosis. Furthermore, being overweight or obese leads to fractures due to the stress of excess weight.