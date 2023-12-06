Home

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD): 8 MAJOR Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Borderline Personality Disorder is a complex and challenging mental health condition that affects how individuals think, feel and relate to others. It is characterised by a pattern of unstable relationships, self-image, and emotions. People with BPD often experience intense mood swings, impulsive behaviours, and difficulties in maintaining stable interpersonal connections. Recognising the symptoms of BPD is essential for early intervention and effective management. However, if you or someone you know is experiencing the following signs, it may be an indication to seek professional help.

SYMPTOMS OF BORDERLINE PERSONALITY DISORDER

Intense And Unstable Relationship: Individuals with BPD often have difficulty maintaining stable and fulfilling relatioships. They may experience intense and unstable emotions, leading to frequent conflicts and abrupt changes in feelings toward others

Fear of Abandonment: People with BPD may have an intense fear of being abandoned or rejected, leading to frantic efforts to avoid real or perceived abandonment. This fear may contribute to clingy or impulsive behaviour in relationships.

Identity Disturbance: A shaky sense of self is a common feature of BPD. Individuals may have an unclear or shifting self-image, values and goals. They may struggle with identity issues and may feel unsure about their life’s direction.

Impulsive Behaviour: Impulsivity is a hallmark of BPD and can manifest in various ways, such as reckless driving, substance abuse, binge eating, or risky sexual behaviour. These impulsive actions are often driven by an attempt to alleviate emotional pain or avoid abandonment.

Recurrent Suicidal Behaviour or Self-Harm: Individuals with BPD may engage in self-destructive behaviours, including self-harm or suicidal thoughts. These actions are often impulsive and may result from intense emotional distress.

Extreme Mood Swings: Rapid and intense mood swings are common in BPD. Individuals may experience episodes of intense anger, depression and anxiety that can last from a few hours to a few days.

Chronic Feelings of Emptiness: Individuals with BPD may describe feeling empty or bored and may have difficulty finding a sense of purpose or fulfilment in their lives.

Dissociation: Some individuals with BPD may experience dissociation, where they feel disconnected from their thoughts, feelings and actions.

Difficulty controlling anger: Intense and inappropriate anger, often triggered by perceived abandonment or rejection, is a common symptom. Individuals with BPD may struggle to control their anger and may have frequent outbursts.

Understanding and recognising the major symptoms of borderline personality disorder is essential for early diagnosis and intervention, allowing people to seek appropriate treatment and to manage their condition effectively.

