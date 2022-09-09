Gaudium IVF, one of the leading-approved fertility treatment clinics well known for utilizing most advanced reproductive technology, has come upon a remarkable breakthrough in establishing that that 40% men, 40% women, and 20% both combined are contributing towards infertility cases in India. India’s National Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has fallen below 2.0 for the first time, as per the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS).Also Read - 75-Year-Old Man Welcomes First Baby After 54 Years of Marriage in Rajasthan's Alwar

FACTORS THAT INCREASES THE RISK OF INFERTILITY

Infertility is being speculated as a major contributor to this alarming data. Major factors that increase the risk of infertility in all genders are: Also Read - IVF Consultation: 6 Questions You Should Ask Your Doctor on First IVF Appointment

Disturbed biological clock affecting mood & stress levels, Sleep & eating disorders, Diabetes Tuberculosis Air pollution and exposure to environmental toxins Excessive alcohol & tobacco consumption, Over Exercising

Gaudium IVF’s findings has concluded that every couple is different and hence their causative factors, success prognosis, and their journey of fertility treatment varies markedly. There are some societal barriers that are needed to be challenged which relate the correction of infertility to social taboos & myths, both in Tier-11 & 111 and as well as metro cities in the country. Fertility treatment is a safe procedure that can help in greatly improving the chances of fertility in a couple. Also Read - Bigg Boss Fame Sambhavna Seth Breaks Down To Tears While Talking About Her Struggles With Failed IVF Cycles

Increased awareness regarding fertility treatment will eventually result in more people opening about their fertility issues and addressing it with the IVF experts. This slowly built confidence will go a long way in overcoming the infertility issues that most couples are grappling with in India.

Dr. Manika Khanna, founder of Gaudium IVF while commenting on the major contributing factors of infertility in men & women added

“Infertility is rapidly rising among men due to their increased stress levels. We’ve dealt with many such cases of male infertility across India. In states like UP and Bihar, the prevailing use of tobacco adds up to a major factor. Whereas in urban metro cities, disrupted Circadian Rhythm (i.e., biological clock of the body) due to night shifts and excessive pressure of meeting targets & deadlines in Corporates, is causing sleep & mood disorders often affecting their mental health. In women, fast declining ovarian reserve is leading to a poor and decreased egg number & quality. Tuberculosis (TB), PCOD, Hormonal disturbances, Endometriosis, higher intake of preservatives etc., are some factors of immediate concern”

“In my experience of treating infertility in over 20,000 couples, not just patients in India but also from US and Europe, I’ve observed that most people are not adequately aware about the risk factors and even more so are confused as they become overwhelmed by the information and data available online. Therefore, I strongly advise them to only refer to the credible sources or educate themselves with the consultation of IVF experts. In last decade, there’s been a great deal of advancement and notable research that has happened in this field of medical science. What applies to the western population might not work well with the Indian race. Our geography, climate etc., everything counts when it comes to our body. So always consult with your expert doctors to reverse your lifestyle disorders and treat infertility” further added Dr Khanna.