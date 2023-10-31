Home

Brain Attack: What Are Different Types of Stroke? Know Signs, Symptoms And Treatment

Brain cells normally do not recover after they die, and severe damage can occasionally result in mental, cognitive, and physical problems. Recovering the brain's normal blood flow and oxygen supply must happen quickly.

A stroke, also known as a brain attack, happens when a brain blood artery breaks or when something stops the flow of blood to a certain area of the brain. Either way, specific brain regions suffer harm or even die. A stroke can result in permanent impairment, death, or irreversible brain damage. Dr Kailas Mirche, Neurologist at Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad said, “A brain stroke, also known as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), is a medical emergency that occurs when there is a disruption in the blood supply to the brain. Strokes can have devastating consequences, but early recognition of symptoms and prompt medical attention can make a significant difference in recovery outcomes.”

What Are The Different Types of Stroke?

1. Ischemic Stroke: Ischemic strokes are the most common type of stroke, accounting for approximately 87% of all cases. They occur when a blood clot or plaque blocks a blood vessel in the brain, cutting off the blood supply to a specific area. This lack of oxygen and nutrients can lead to cell damage and death.

Symptoms of an ischemic stroke may include:

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, typically on one side of the body.

Confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.

Vision problems in one or both eyes.

Difficulty walking, loss of balance, or coordination.

Severe headache with no known cause.

The primary causes of ischemic strokes include high blood pressure, atherosclerosis (hardening and narrowing of the arteries), and heart conditions like atrial fibrillation. Treatment for ischemic strokes often involves the administration of clot-busting medications such as tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) and, in some cases, endovascular procedures to remove the clot.

2. Haemorrhagic Stroke: Haemorrhagic strokes occur when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and causes bleeding into the surrounding tissue. These strokes are less common but often more severe than ischemic strokes.

Symptoms of a haemorrhagic stroke may include:

Sudden and severe headache.

Nausea and vomiting.

Vision changes.

Weakness or numbness.

Difficulty speaking.

The most common causes of haemorrhagic strokes are high blood pressure, aneurysms (weakened blood vessel walls), and arteriovenous malformations (abnormal connections between arteries and veins). Treatment for haemorrhagic strokes may involve surgery to repair the ruptured blood vessel, medications to control blood pressure, and other supportive care measures.

3. Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): A transient ischemic attack, often referred to as a “mini-stroke,” is a temporary disruption in blood supply to the brain. While TIAs do not cause permanent brain damage, they are warning signs of an impending stroke.

Symptoms of a TIA are similar to those of an ischemic stroke and may include:

Sudden numbness or weakness.

Difficulty speaking or understanding speech.

Vision problems.

Loss of balance or coordination.

TIAs typically last only a few minutes to a few hours and resolve on their own. They are caused by a temporary blood clot and may be a precursor to a more severe ischemic stroke. To prevent a future stroke, individuals who have experienced a TIA should receive medical attention promptly. Treatment often involves lifestyle changes, medication, and addressing underlying risk factors.

Preventive Measures And Treatment For Stroke

Stroke treatment depends on the type, severity, and the individual’s overall health. In general, treatment focuses on the following key aspects:

Emergency Medical Care: The immediate priority is to restore blood flow to the brain. For ischemic strokes, clot-busting medications like tPA are administered, while hemorrhagic strokes require measures to control bleeding. Rehabilitation: Stroke survivors often require rehabilitation to regain lost skills and independence. This may involve physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and psychological support. Medications: Medications to manage risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and blood-thinning drugs may be prescribed to prevent future strokes. Surgery: In some cases, surgical interventions may be necessary to repair blood vessels, remove blood clots, or treat underlying conditions. Lifestyle Changes: Adopting a healthier lifestyle is crucial in stroke prevention. This includes maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and quitting smoking.

Moreover, stroke prevention through a healthy lifestyle and managing risk factors plays a crucial role in reducing the risk of stroke occurrence.

