Brain Attack: What is Stroke And How to Prevent Its Risk?

A stroke, also known as a brain attack, happens when a blood artery in the brain breaks or when something stops the flow of blood to a specific area of the brain. A stroke is a serious medical disease that calls for urgent attention.

Brain Attack: A stroke, which occurs when there is a problem with blood flow to a portion of your brain, is the brain’s counterpart to a heart attack. This may occur if your brain is bleeding or if blood arteries are obstructed. Strokes are a serious medical emergency that must be treated right away in order to avoid death or severe injury. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is one of the main causes of mortality worldwide. Strokes may cause over 10 million yearly deaths by 2050, despite the fact that they are a disease that is largely curable and avoidable.

Who Are at Risk of Stroke?

Everyone, including children and adults, is susceptible to having a stroke, although some people are more at risk than others. Strokes are more prevalent in later life (approximately two-thirds occur in adults over the age of 65).

High blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol (hyperlipidemia), Type 2 diabetes, as well as those who have a history of stroke, heart attack, or abnormal heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, are other medical disorders that raise the risk of stroke.

How to Reduce The Risk of Stroke?

Keep a close eye on the time the symptoms start if you suspect that you or someone you are with is experiencing a stroke. When administered immediately after a stroke starts, certain treatment options work best.

Healthy Diet: You can reduce your risk of stroke by selecting nutritious meals and snacks. Ensure that you consume a lot of fresh produce and fruits. Reduce High Blood Pressure: Consuming meals high in fibre and low in cholesterol, trans fats, and saturated fats can help avoid high cholesterol. Reduced sodium (salt) intake can help reduce blood pressure. Your likelihood of experiencing a stroke is increased by having excessive cholesterol and blood pressure. Weight Loss: Obesity or being overweight raises your risk of stroke. Doctors frequently compute your body mass index (BMI) in order to establish whether your weight is within a healthy range. Stay Active: Maintaining a healthy weight and lowering your cholesterol and blood pressure are all benefits of physical activity. The surgeon general advises 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise for adults. STOP SMOKING: Smoking significantly raises your risk of getting a stroke. Stop smoking if you don’t already. If you smoke, stopping will reduce your chance of having a stroke. Your doctor may provide suggestions to assist you with quitting. Limit Alcohol: The risk of bleeding increases with binge drinking. Limit your alcohol consumption to one drink for ladies and two for men each day. Red wine should be your first option since it includes resveratrol, which has been linked to heart and brain health benefits. Reduce Bad Cholesterol: High amounts of ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol and low levels of ‘good’ HDL cholesterol cause plaque to build up in the arteries, which can obstruct them and cause heart disease and stroke. Have yours examined no less frequently than every five years? Diabetes Control: The brain’s blood arteries are damaged by high blood sugar, which makes it easier for clots to develop. Those who have diabetes are 1.5 times more likely to get a stroke than those who do not. To control your blood sugar, work with your doctor.

A stroke is a medical emergency, therefore getting help quickly is essential. Early intervention can lessen problems and brain damage.

