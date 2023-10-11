Home

Brain Health: 6 Morning Drinks to Boost Memory And Reduce Symptoms of Brain Stroke

According to a recent Lancet study, brain stroke is likely too increase by 50 percent in youngsters. So how do we prevent it? Add these brain-boosting drinks in your diet to improve cognitive functioning and lower risk of stroke.

Brain Health: Brain health, memory, concentration, and increased cognitive functioning are essential for everyday life. Brain is the main USP that sends messages to different parts of the body and helps us function every day. Therefore, it is imperative to nurture and nourish it. According to a recent Lancet study, brain stroke cases may increase exponentially. From 6.6 million to 9.7 million deaths may increase.

Wondering how can we lower the risk of a stroke? Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Here are a few drinks, juices and teas that one can incorporate into everyday diet for boosting brain health and reducing the risk of brain stroke symptoms.

BRAIN HEALTH: 5 HOMEMAMDE DRINKS TO REDUCE BRAIN STROKE SYMPTOMS

Green Tea: Green tea has caffeine and catechins. According to several studies, it helps to relax bain, improve focus, memory and attention span too. Berry Juices: Berries are one of the healthiest foods to ad din diet. It is good for health and every part of the body. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants that protect the body from oxidative damage. It also has plant chemicals -anthocyanins, that are known to boost memory. Beetroot Juice: Root vegetables are super healthy and we probably don’t even know it. It helps to protect against damaging free radicals. It has nitrate to relax the vessels lowering the risk of blood pressure which further risks the occurrence of brain stroke and dementia. Also, beetroot helps to promote cell oxygenation and improve blood flow. Turmeric Tea: Turmeric is an ancient spice that is known to hold medicinal purposes. From golden milk or golden tea, turmeric can be effective homemade drinks to protect the brain from stroke symptoms. It has anti-inflammatory properties that lower brain inflammation, anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant properties. As per some research, it may also be good for Alzheimer’s disease. Kombucha: This is a fermented drink that helps with gut health and good gut microbe. Due to the gut-brain axis, it also affects the brain health. Green Juices and Smoothies: Green juices or smoothies can be really helpful in protecting brain health. Spinach, kale, broccoli, or other green veggies have nutrients like folate, and lutein, and are rich in iron and magnesium. All the nutrients help to boost brain health, cognitive functioning and also protect it from neurodegenerative issues.

