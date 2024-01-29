Home

Health

Brain Health: 7 Was to Keep Cognitive Functions Active and Reduce Memory Loss Symptoms at 60

Brain Health: 7 Was to Keep Cognitive Functions Active and Reduce Memory Loss Symptoms at 60

Brain health deteriorates as we age. Hence it is important to keep the brain active especially as we touch 60 and beyond. Here are few tips ho to do it.

Brain Health: 7 Was to Keep Cognitive Functions Active and Reduce Memory Loss Symptoms (Freepik)

Ageing is a rite of passage and it may have certain health entailments as well. Keeping a check of brain health is extremely important as we age, and socially as we touch 60 and beyond. Onset of Alzheimer’s or dementia is common in elderly people and it is pivotal to keep the brain active for a healthy functioning of cognitions.

Trending Now

Here are a few steps to adapt to keep the brain more active and lower the risk of memory loss with age.

You may like to read

BRAIN HEALTH: 5 TIPS TO KEEP BRAIN ACTIVE

Solving Puzzles: Keeping the brain engaged is essential for lowering the risk of memory loss. As we solve puzzles, and do sudoku or crosswords, it acts like good mental exercise. It helps to reduce stress, increases concentration, and attention to detail and also may help elevate mood. Keep socialising: Social isolation is more likely to increase the risk of dementia. Hence, interacting with people is important for the brain. Conversations are necessary to keep cognition healthy and activated. Relaxation Techniques: Adopting relaxation techniques for stress management. Exercises like meditation help in increasing focus and attention span. Regular Exercising: Exercising helps to reduce cognitive decline. Indulging in 15-20 minutes of exercises, yoga can help improve memory, lower anxiety or depression. Good Sleep: Sleep deprivation is a growing concern in today’s hustle culture. Less than 6 hours of sleep adversely affects the brain health. It slows down brain processing, leads to cognitive decline and also may cause memory loss. Healthy Diet: Food is important to determine our overall health. Nuts and seeds, green veggies and a healthy diet aid in strengthening brain health. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the brain from damage.rown rice, quinoa, and oats are all good sources of complex carbohydrates, which provide the brain with a steady supply of energy. Manage High Blood Pressure: Hypertension or high blood pressure has a damaging effect on the brain cells. It may lead to cognitive decline.

The main idea to keep the brain healthy is to keep it engaged. When the mind has some activity like puzzles, making conversation, reading, harnessing hobbies, good sleep etc, it helps to strengthen the brain health. The hustle culture, too much of screen time not only impact the eyes or mental health, but it takes a toll on our brain as well.

Keeping a check of brain health as we age can help reduce the risk of memory loss, dementia, or Alzheimer;.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.