Brain Health: 7 Worst Everyday Habits That Lead to Memory Loss Symptoms

Brain health starts to deteriorate with age and it becomes imperative to nurture and nourish our brain. Here is how these sedentary lifestyle habits may causes memory loss.

Brain Health: Forgetting things often? Slow processing of subject matter? Your brain may be giving you signs that there is something wrong that needs to be paid heed to. Brain health deteriorates with age. Slow motor nerves and memory loss become common problems with age. Our diet, and lifestyle habits have a significant impact on the brain, more than ways we can comprehend.

Everyday habits sometimes can do more harm than good. Like, sleep, it does not hold the top position in our priority list but it is very essential for a healthy brain.

6 WORST HABITS THAT DAMAGE OUR BRAIN

Sleep Deprivation: Sleep is essential for brain health and optimal cognitive function. When you don’t get enough sleep, your brain can’t function properly and you’re more likely to experience memory problems. Poo Diet: Eating a diet that is high in processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats can damage your brain and impair your memory. Instead, focus on eating a healthy diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Smoking: Smoking is one of the worst things you can do for your brain health. Smoking damages blood vessels and reduces blood flow to the brain, which can lead to memory loss and other cognitive problems. Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Drinking too much alcohol can damage brain cells and impair memory. Alcohol also interferes with sleep, which can further exacerbate memory problems. Chronic Stress: Chronic stress can damage the hippocampus, the part of the brain that is responsible for memory. It can also lead to anxiety and depression, which can also impair memory. Social Isolation: Social isolation is bad for your brain health in a number of ways. It can lead to depression, which can impair memory. It can also deprive your brain of the stimulation it needs to stay healthy. Lazy Lifestyle: When the body gets inactive, it also takes on the brain. Going without exercise or physical activity for longer duration of time puts one at risk of developing dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other health problems, too.

Making healthy lifestyle choices can help to protect your brain and keep your memory sharp.

TIPS TO IMPROVE MEMORY AND CONCENTRATION

Get 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

Eat a healthy diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

Exercise regularly.

Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Manage stress levels.

Stay socially connected.

