Home

Health

Brain Health: These 6 Superfoods Are Essential to Boost Brain Power in Children

Brain Health: These 6 Superfoods Are Essential to Boost Brain Power in Children

Early years of children are important for child's overall development. Few nutrients, as per studies, are more important for kids to have in every day meals.

Early years of childhood are considered very crucial for development. Be it the growth of the body or the development of internal organs for optimal functioning. While there is array of nutrients that benefit the body, according to certain studies few of the lot are specifically good for brain. Brain health is important for stronger concentration, memory power and sharp focus.

According to Healthline Rapid brain growth occurs during a child’s first couple years of life. In fact, your child’s brain reaches 80% of its adult weight by the time they reach age 2. Your child’s brain continues to develop through adolescence, particularly in the prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain known as the “personality center.” This is the area of the brain associated with planning, memory, decision making, and other executive functions. Although no one food or “superfood” can ensure optimal brain development for children, some foods are packed with the necessary nutrients they need for their brain to develop and function at its best.

You may like to read

6 Foods For Healthy Brain in Kids

Yogurt is a good source of iodine, a nutrient the body essential for brain development and cognitive function. In addition to being a good source of iodine, yogurt is loaded with many other nutrients such as protein, zinc, B12, and selenium that are important for brain functioning. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and lettuce contain brain-protecting compounds, including folate, flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamins E and K. Plus, a diet high in carotenoid-rich foods, such as leafy greens, may boost cognitive function in children. Legumes and beans are a punch of brain-friendly nutrients, including magnesium, zinc, fiber, antioxidants, and folate. all help to boost your mood and brain health. Whole grains, such as wheat, barley, rice, amaranth, steel-cut oats, are rich in many of the B vitamins that preserve brain function, potentially prserving memory Nuts & seeds are a superfood loaded with monounsaturated fat and omega-3, making it ideal for brain development. A novel phytochemical present in pistachios, which is called Lutein, provides significant health impacts affecting the cognitive function. Pumpkin seeds contain powerful antioxidants that protect the body and brain.

Children can be picky eaters, therefore it is important for parents to ensure the right balance of nutrition in everyday meals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.