The Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) burden in India, and the burden of brain stroke cases, have increased substantially. Brain stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in India and has claimed close to 700,000 lives alone. Incidents of brain stroke have risen constantly since 2000, especially among people between 30 and 40 years of age. According to the World Health Organization, it is also the second leading cause of death worldwide and led to more than 60 lakh deaths in 2019.

WHAT IS BRAIN STROKE AND HOW TO DEAL WITH IT?

A Brain Stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is stopped suddenly. This prevents brain tissue from receiving oxygen; as a result, they start to die almost instantly, leading to long-term disabilities and even death. As brain cells continue to die, abilities controlled by certain areas of the brain could be lost.

Therefore, correct identification and timely treatment for the condition are crucial. In most patients with stroke, the first 4.5 hours, known as the “golden period”, are especially important because their chances of recovery improve radically if they are given quality medical care within that period. Remembering the acronym “BE-FAST” can help in quickly detecting if someone may be suffering from a stroke.

B: Loss of Balance

E: Loss of vision in one/ both Eyes

F: One side of the Face droops

A: Feeling of weakness in one of the Arms

S: Slurring in Speech

T: Time to call the emergency services

The state of Indians stroke awareness among Indians

While multiple NCDs like heart failure diabetes, hypertension, etc. are found in the lexicon of the common man, awareness of stroke is as good as absent. Recently, Boehringer Ingelheim India conducted a survey named “The State of Stroke” with more than 4000 respondents across various Indian metro & mini-metro cities. The survey found that only 70% of the respondents knew the term “brain stroke”. Further, only 20% knew about the risk factors and symptoms of brain stroke. The survey results made it clear that there is much to be done to improve our awareness levels. Lower awareness levels not only hinder patients from recognizing the signs of a stroke but also prevent them from accessing quality care that might improve the quality of their lives.

TAKING CARE: PREVENTING STROKE AND LIFE AFTER STROKE

Dr. Ratna Devi, CEO & Co-Founder, DakshamA Health and Education states that “As a lifestyle disease, a brain stroke is often a result of years of unhealthy decisions and neglect. While Indians and other South Asians are genetically susceptible to stroke, a little care goes a long way. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can be helpful in reducing the risk of stroke. It can even prevent or delay its occurrence.”

Avoiding tobacco use, reducing alcohol intake, reducing the consumption of salt-rich foods, and adopting a regular exercise regimen can certainly help reduce the risk of stroke substantially. Additionally, reducing stress to the extent possible and adopting a sanguine outlook toward life can prove to be helpful.

For patients who are in recovery, paying heed to their doctors’ advice and consulting with them regularly is vital. Also, they must take the appropriate medication and try to resume physical activities gradually. Emotional support at this stage is important and the presence of a loved one can help them mentally. However, they should be patient, avoid exerting themselves and walk the slow road to recovery.