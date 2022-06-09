New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said community transmission of monkeypox infection have been reported in few countries as it warned of “real” risk of the disease. While confirming that over 1,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 29 countries, the WHO said it was concerned about the risks of the infection for “vulnerable groups including children and pregnant women”Also Read - Corona, Monkeypox, Tomato Flu, Mars to Norovirus, These 8 Viruses Wreaking Havoc Across The World

"Some countries are now beginning to report cases of apparent community transmission including some cases in women. The risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real. WHO is particularly concerned about the risks of this virus for vulnerable groups including children and pregnant women," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing.

"Over 1,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 29 countries where the disease is not endemic, with no deaths reported so far in these countries. WHO urges affected countries to identify all cases and contacts to control the outbreak and prevent onward spread," the WHO said.

About monkeypox virus

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in research monkeys — thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a 9-year-old boy in a remote part of Congo.

Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox but causes milder symptoms. Most patients only experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.