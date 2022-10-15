Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) is observed every year, from October 1 to 31, also known as the “pink month.” This Month is observed with the goal of raising awareness about the disease Breast Cancer. It affects one out of every eight women during their lives. Since, it’s the awareness month, there has been lot of myths about extended breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is one of the most important activities that helps provide nutrition to your child and is also significant for one’s health too. When you cuddle, feed, and enjoy your baby’s cooing and movements, those times become your proudest moments.Also Read - Breastfeeding: 5 Health Tips for Newly Moms to Maximize Nutrition

However, while doing so, you might not have given any attention to a certain time frame, such as how long you will continue to breastfeed or when it would be appropriate to quit. The practice of continuing to nurse a kid over the first year or when they are toddlers is known as "extended breastfeeding," and according to health experts, it has both benefits and drawbacks. By Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune reveals some of the advantages and disadvantages of extended breastfeeding.

What is Extended Breastfeeding?

Extended breastfeeding is defined as continuing to breastfeed for longer than is customary or common in a culture, which is frequently more than one or two years. It can provide a variety of advantages to the breastfeeding parent and kid. Also Read - Breastfeeding Tips For New Mothers: Top 8 Do's And Don'ts For Moms

Extended breastfeeding or chest feeding, however, might potentially present certain difficulties. This is especially true in societies where breastfeeding is discouraged or where prolonged breastfeeding is uncommon. People who continue to nurse after the “normal” age may encounter stigma and criticism.

Advantages:

Both breastfeeding and prolonged breastfeeding have advantages for the general health of the baby and its survival. The amazing advantages for the mother and the child of extended nursing should not be disregarded. Extended breastfeeding is absolutely a personal choice and may not be for everyone. The many advantages of continued breastfeeding include:

Nutrition – It is a myth that breast milk loses its nutritional content or begins to transform into the water after childbirth. The nutritional content of breast milk is maintained during the whole lactation period. In addition, as a baby develops and its demands vary, the composition of breast milk may also significantly change. Breast milk has more fat and energy after one year after delivery, which is good for the baby. Bonding: As your child gets older, autonomous exploration and activity take precedence over constant cuddling and holding in their world. Extended nursing can give women a covert opportunity to spend time cuddling, holding, and bonding with their babies. Comfort: When you breastfeed your baby for a long period of time, it might turn into their main source of comfort. It will calm your child down when they are anxious or upset, but as a mother, it may be stressful. Nursing and breastfeeding can benefit a child’s ability to control their emotions and have a good night’s sleep, but they shouldn’t be the only methods used. Mother and child’s overall health is improved: Long-term health advantages can be obtained through extended breastfeeding and nursing. More than six months of exclusive breastfeeding lowers the risk of type 1 and type 2 diabetes as well as helps protect the baby against blood-related diseases like leukaemia or lymphoma. Extended breastfeeding for the mother can lessen the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and heart ailments.

Disadvantages:

Extended nursing can strengthen your emotional connection to your kid, but there are some difficulties as well. It could be uncomfortable for you if your child seeks comfort and wants to breastfeed at unusual hours. He or she will probably start talking more and inform you that they are hungry, which might be humiliating. Teach your youngster your signals that he or she needs a snack in these circumstances. Other possible difficulties include troubles at work, such as nursing away from home, particularly during lengthy workdays. Some women’s ovulation may be suppressed by prolonged nursing.

Conclusion

Many people receive criticism for continuing to breastfeed their infants. You can respond to such criticism by simply stating that you are following your “doctor’s recommendation” in a straightforward and non-defensive manner. Extended breastfeeding has been practiced throughout human history. It could work or it might be difficult. Decide whether you want to continue breastfeeding your toddler until they wean themselves naturally rather than making them stop out of fear of judgement and societal pressure.