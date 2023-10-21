Home

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How to Self-Examine For Lump Growth? 5-Step Process to Follow

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women. Self Breast Examination is an important aspect women should be aware about. Here is expert-recommended method to self-examine for breast cancer at home.

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women, The rising incidence is alarmingly increasing. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ” Breast cancer arises in the lining cells (epithelium) of the ducts (85%) or lobules (15%) in the glandular tissue of the breast. Initially, the cancerous growth is confined to the duct or lobule (“in situ”) where it generally causes no symptoms and has minimal potential for spread (metastasis).”

One of the major reasons is also the lack of awareness in women. Early detection helps in better treatment time and opportunity. But, did you know that women can perform a self-examination to check of any unexplained pain or lump formation? Early detection of breast cancer is often the key to successful treatment and survival. SBE empowers individuals to take control of their health by becoming familiar with their own breast tissue. It allows for the identification of any changes or irregularities that may indicate a problem. In fact, many breast cancers are initially discovered through self-examination.

It is important to have more awareness about this deadly disease. Therefore, India.com got in touch with Dr.Vikas Goswami, Director – Medical Oncology, Max Multi speciality centre Noida to understand how women can try self-examination at home.

HOW TO SELF-EXAMINE FOR BREAST CANCER?

Self Breast Examination (SBE) is a crucial part of maintaining breast health for women of all ages. This simple, at-home procedure can help detect potential breast abnormalities early, increasing the chances of successful treatment. The importance of SBE cannot be overstated, and this article will outline its significance, the process, and recommended frequency.

Performing a self-breast examination is a relatively simple procedure that can be done in the privacy of your own home. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Choose a time: Pick a consistent time each month, preferably a few days after your menstrual cycle.

Visual Inspection: Stand in front of a mirror with your arms at your sides. Look for any changes in size, shape, or skin texture.

Raise Your Arms: Raise your arms above your head and observe for the same changes.

Lie Down: Lie down on your back, placing a small pillow or folded towel under your shoulder on the side you're examining. Use the opposite hand to feel the breast in a circular, clockwise motion, covering the entire breast area.

Check Underarms: Don't forget to examine the armpit area as well.

Pay attention to any lumps, thickening, pain, or unusual changes. If you notice anything unusual, consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation.

How many times should we check?

For most women, performing SBE once a month is recommended. As mentioned earlier, it’s best to do it a few days after your menstrual cycle when the breasts are less likely to be swollen or tender. If you’re post-menopausal, select a specific day each month.

Self Breast Examination is an essential tool in the fight against breast cancer. By understanding its importance, following the correct process, and maintaining a regular schedule, you can take an active role in your own health and contribute to early detection and, ultimately, better outcomes. Remember, SBE is not a substitute for regular mammograms and clinical breast exams, but it complements them in the quest for breast health and overall well-being.

