Breast cancer awareness month: Why you shouldn’t ignore your doctor’s advice on a breast biopsy

Breast Cancer Awareness Month takes place every year during the month of October to raise disease awareness, promote early detection, and support patients and survivors.

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Breast Cancer (File PIC)

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer among women, accounting for more than 178,000 new cases annually. Yet nearly 60% of women are diagnosed only after the disease has progressed to Stage III or IV, when treatment becomes more complex, and outcomes are less favourable. Early diagnosis remains the single greatest opportunity to improve survival, reduce treatment intensity and preserve quality of life.

All lumps are not cancerous lumps, however breast imaging when shows a lump which is reported as BI-RADS 3 (a uniform reporting system for breast imaging) or above, breast biopsy is required to be sure what it might turn into.

Hearing the words “you may need a biopsy” can be overwhelming. For many women, the recommendation immediately raises fears of cancer, surgery or a painful procedure. As a result, some delay the biopsy, or avoid it altogether, in the hope that the lump will disappear on its own.

As clinicians, we understand these concerns. But we also know that a biopsy is not something to fear; it is one of the most important steps in ensuring that every patient receives the right diagnosis and, if needed, the right treatment at the earliest possible stage. A biopsy should therefore be viewed not as the beginning of treatment, but as the beginning of certainty.

Today, breast cancer diagnosis follows what is known as the triple assessment, a combination of clinical examination, imaging including image-guided biopsy & histopathological result. Together, these three components provide diagnostic accuracy, making it one of the most reliable approaches in modern breast care. Rather than relying on a single test, clinicians combine physical examination with imaging findings and tissue diagnosis to ensure every decision is based on the most complete picture possible.

Importantly, not every breast lump is cancer. Many abnormalities detected during screening turn out to be benign. A biopsy helps distinguish between conditions that require treatment and those that simply need observation, preventing both unnecessary anxiety and inappropriate interventions.

The way biopsies are performed has also changed significantly over the years.

Historically, many women underwent an excisional biopsy, where the entire lump was surgically removed simply to establish a diagnosis. While effective, this approach often meant an operating room procedure, a larger incision and, in some cases, additional surgery once the diagnosis was confirmed.

Today, image-guided core needle biopsy has become the standard of care for evaluating suspicious breast lesions. Using ultrasound or other imaging guidance, clinicians can accurately target the area of concern and obtain tissue samples through a small needle under local anaesthesia. The procedure is minimally invasive, leaves minimal scarring and allows most women to return home the same day. More importantly, it provides enough tissue to determine not only whether cancer is present, but also the tumour’s biological characteristics, including hormone receptor and HER2 status, which are essential for planning personalized treatment.

Precision matters because breast lesions are rarely uniform. Some contain cystic areas, others have dense tissue or lie close to blood vessels. Without imaging guidance, there is a greater chance of sampling the wrong area, leading to inconclusive results, repeat procedures or delays in diagnosis. Image-guided biopsy helps clinicians obtain representative tissue from the exact area of concern, improving diagnostic accuracy while reducing unnecessary interventions.

The benefits extend well beyond diagnosis. Knowing the biology of a tumour before surgery enables clinicians to determine whether a patient would benefit from targeted therapy, chemotherapy before surgery or breast-conserving treatment. Research has also shown that women who undergo image-guided biopsy are more likely to complete treatment with a single planned surgery compared to those who undergo diagnostic excision first. In other words, a well-planned biopsy often leads to a better-planned treatment journey.

At the same time, advances in breast imaging are making these procedures even more precise. High-resolution digital mammography, breast tomosynthesis and advanced ultrasound technologies are enabling clinicians to detect smaller abnormalities and better characterise suspicious findings before a biopsy is recommended. Increasingly, artificial intelligence is also supporting radiologists by helping prioritise suspicious cases, improving workflow efficiency and enhancing confidence during image interpretation. While technology can never replace clinical judgement, it is strengthening every stage of the diagnostic pathway by supporting earlier, more informed decision-making.

This reflects a broader shift across breast healthcare. Rather than viewing imaging and biopsy as isolated procedures, modern breast care is evolving into an integrated diagnostic pathway where advanced imaging, minimally invasive interventions and intelligent technologies work together to improve accuracy, reduce unnecessary procedures and personalise treatment from the very beginning.

For women, the message is reassuring: a biopsy is not something to fear, it is a step towards clarity. It answers the questions that imaging alone cannot, guides the most appropriate treatment and, just as importantly, often provides the reassurance that no cancer is present.

As breast cancer care continues to evolve, better outcomes will depend not only on greater awareness and regular screening but also on timely diagnosis supported by advanced imaging and minimally invasive technologies. When combined with clinical expertise, these innovations are helping make breast cancer diagnosis more precise, more personalised and ultimately more focused on what matters most, giving every woman the best possible chance of a healthier future.

(Inputs by Kai Yoshida, Senior Manager- Medical Devices, FUJIFILM India and Dr. Bhawna, Professor of Radiology ,Senior Consultant & Lead Breast Imaging and interventions, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research-(SRIHER)Chennai)