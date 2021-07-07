While breast cancer is commonly identified in women, men fall prey to it as well. It takes form in the male breast tissue and about 1% of the overall breast cancer cases are detected in men. This cancer develops when cells in the breast begin to grow out of proportion. These cells usually form a tumor that can be felt as a lump. The tumor can become cancerous if the cells grow into surrounding tissues or spread to distant areas of the body. Male breast cancer is most common in older men, though it can occur at any age. Also Read - Mahabharat Actor Thakur Anoop Singh Aka Dhritarashtra Drops 15 Kgs in 6 Months, His Drastic Weight Loss Journey Will Shock You

The major issue with male breast cancer is lack of knowledge leading to realisation and diagnosis at a later stage. This is because men are less likely to be suspicious of a lump, hardness, or pain in the breast area. The lack of breast tissue in men, leads to faster spread of this condition to the chest wall.

Dr. Rohan Khandelwal, The Breast Centre at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon shares early symptoms to watch out for, types of breast cancer in men, treatment, and more.

Signs to detect breast cancer in males:

A lump or swelling in the breast tissue

A breast lump that is increasing in size or causing pain

Change in the skin or size of the breast

Changes to the skin covering the breast such as dimpling, redness, or scaling

Liquid discharge from nipples

Types of breast cancer:

The most common breast cancer in men is ductal carcinoma and invasive lobular carcinoma. It starts in cells that make up the glands:

Ductal carcinoma: This cancer stem from the milk ducts, and nearly all-male breast cancers are ductal carcinoma.

Lobular carcinoma: This cancer begins in the milk-producing glands of the breast. It is rare in men as they have very few lobules in their breast tissue.

Other types of breast cancer that can occur in men include Paget’s disease of the nipple and inflammatory breast cancer which are rarely found in men.

Risk factors causing breast cancer in men:

Aging – The risk of breast cancer increases as one ages. Male breast cancer is most often diagnosed in men who are in their 60s

Exposure to estrogen – Consumption of estrogen-related drugs, such as those used for hormone therapy for prostate cancer can also increase the risk of breast cancer. Obesity is also associated with the presence of a higher level of estrogen in the body, which increases the risk of developing breast cancer in males

Family history – There is a greater chance of developing the disease in case it has been detected in a close family member

Liver disease – Those men suffering from liver failure/ cirrhosis are also at a higher risk of developing male breast cancer

How is breast cancer treated?

Mastectomy: This process includes the removal or extraction of the nipple, areola (dark area around the nipple) and all the existing breast tissues

Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy: This process includes the identification of lymph nodes in the underarm region. These nodes are where the cancer is much likely to start spreading from. However, if none of these cells are found, there is a good chance that cancer hasn’t spread beyond the breast tissue to other parts of the body.

Some common therapies that a patient can go for are radiation and systematic therapy. Systematic therapy consists of chemo, and hormone therapy. In this process, anti-cancer drugs are given either through the mouth or injected into the vein of the patient. Radiation therapy is used after surgery to reduce the chance of cancer recurring.

Treatment for breast cancer is the same in men as in women however it depends on how big the tumor is and how far it has spread.

How to ensure care:

If there is a history of male breast cancer in the family of the patient, the person should regularly check for lumps through self-examinations or clinical breast exams and report any changes to a doctor immediately. Leading a healthy lifestyle is a good way to help prevent male breast cancer, as well as avoiding other chronic health conditions. Early detection and management are the keys to improve survival in breast cancer patients.