Breast Cancer: More Than 59 Percent Women Live With This Fatal Disease; 5 Early Signs You Should Not Ignore

Breast cancer is a leading cause of death by disease across the globe. According to a recent study, In India, more than 59 per cent of women detect the cancer at a later stage. Here are few signs and symptoms women should not ignore.

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death by this fatal disease. According to a recent study, nearly 59 per cent of women are diagnosed at a later stage of cancer that usually already spreads outside of the breast and near lymph nodes.

A new study published in the JAMA Oncology journal observed the diagnosis of breast cancer in India:

11 per cent of women are diagnosed at the metastatic or advanced stage

30 per cent get diagnosed at the local stage

59 per cent at a regional stage

BREAST CANCER: 5 EARLY WARNING SIGNS

Lump formation: Lump formation in the underarm area is one of the first warning signs that should never be ignored. Change in breast size: Changes in breast size, tenderness, contour or texture can be alarming. Unusual discharge from nipples: Another important sign of breast cancer is excessive unusual discharge from the nipple area. It maybe clear, blood-like it yellow-ish in colour as well. Swelling in collarbone: Sweeling near collarbone or armpit area is another sign of the breast cancer and thatit may have already spread to the lymph nodes. Pain: Tenderness and pain near the lump should be checked immediately.

Self Breast Examination is an essential tool in the fight against breast cancer. By understanding its importance, following the correct process, and maintaining a regular schedule, you can take an active role in your own health and contribute to early detection and, ultimately, better outcomes.

HOW TO DO A SELF-BREAST EXAM AT HOME?

Step 1: Choose a time: Pick a consistent time each month, preferably a few days after your menstrual cycle.

Choose a time: Pick a consistent time each month, preferably a few days after your menstrual cycle. Step 2: Visual Inspection: Stand in front of a mirror with your arms at your sides. Look for any changes in size, shape, or skin texture.

Visual Inspection: Stand in front of a mirror with your arms at your sides. Look for any changes in size, shape, or skin texture. Step 3: Raise Your Arms: Raise your arms above your head and observe for the same changes.

Raise Your Arms: Raise your arms above your head and observe for the same changes. Step 4: Lie Down: Lie down on your back, placing a small pillow or folded towel under your shoulder on the side you’re examining. Use the opposite hand to feel the breast in a circular, clockwise motion, covering the entire breast area.

Lie Down: Lie down on your back, placing a small pillow or folded towel under your shoulder on the side you’re examining. Use the opposite hand to feel the breast in a circular, clockwise motion, covering the entire breast area. Step 5: Check Underarms: Don’t forget to examine the armpit area as well.Pay attention to any lumps, thickening, pain, or unusual changes. If you notice anything unusual, consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation.

Self Breast Examination (SBE) is a crucial part of maintaining breast health for women of all ages. This simple, at-home procedure can help detect potential breast abnormalities early, increasing the chances of successful treatment. The importance of SBE cannot be overstated, and this article will outline its significance, the process, and recommended frequency.

Raising awareness is the primary preventive measure to take. With more awareness, it is likely that more women are diagnosed at an early stage when there is still room for recovery and better treatment.

