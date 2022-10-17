Cancer of the breast has become the commonest cancer affecting Indian women over the last decade. In fact, data indicate that every 4th female cancer patient in India would be having breast cancer. These figures make every woman introspect and ask what causes breast cancer and what we can do to prevent it. It is very important to understand that there is no single causative factor that we can attribute to breast cancer. Dr Shubham Garg – Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Noida explains the risk factors that leads to breast cancer ” Let me explain this. I’m sure you are aware that chewing tobacco leads to head and neck cancer and smoking can cause lung cancer. But in the case of breast cancer, there is no such single causative agent that we can recommend avoiding or prevent to save us from getting breast cancer. Having said that, this doesn’t mean that we cannot reduce the risk of getting breast cancer.”Also Read - Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Slams Netizens For Trolling Her For Making Breasts Visible In Recent Pics

There are some correlations that we are aware of and hence the following points can help you reduce the risk of breast cancer:

6 Ways to Lower The Risk of Breast Cancer

Avoid Obesity: Breast cancer has documented to be more in obese women and hence it is recommended that weight should be kept in check. Ensure that your food portions are of small size and taste should not rule the waist. Balanced Diet : Diet should be healthy balance of proteins, carbs and fats. There shouldn’t be too much processed food and high salt and sugar content should be avoided. Fruits should be a part of your daily routine. Active Lifestyle: You should have at least a 30-minute workout in your daily schedule. This doesn’t mean that you have to go to a gym every day. Avoiding lift and taking stairs and a brisk walk to the market rather than a drive are few examples how we can include some exercises in our schedule. Avoid Late Pregnancy: Childbirth after the age of 30 years is associated with higher risk of breast cancer. It is hence advised that, if possible, you should have at least one pregnancy before hitting 30. Do Breastfeed: Breastfeeding is found to be protective for breast cancer and is recommended that it should be promoted both for the baby as well as the mother. Avoid Hormonal Manipulation: To much tinkering with bodily hormones can also lead to breast cancer. Infertility treatment, ovarian stimulation, post-menopausal hormonal rehabilitation are some of the things that increase the risk of breast cancer.

Remember, you may not always be able to prevent breast cancer but can definitely detect it early. Self-breast examination and yearly mammograms after the age of 45 years are some ways in which you can pick up breast cancers in early stage.