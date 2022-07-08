Cancer is a disease that affects millions of families around the world, treating all the same, be it someone young or old, or someone rich or poor. Breast Cancer is a cancerous tumor discovered in the tissue around the breast region. There are different forms of cancer and one that is rising at an alarming rate is Breast cancer genetic screening at an early stage can save millions of lives.Also Read - Chhavi Mittal Can’t Keep Calm as Her Radiotherapy Sessions Gets Over, Shares Before-After Photos

Breast cancer may come in two different forms. One is ductal carcinoma, which develops in the breast's tubes (ducts). This group includes the majority of breast cancers. Another is lobular carcinoma, which develops in the lobules, or milk-producing regions, of the breast. Both invasive and non-invasive cancers are possible. A cancer that is invasive spreads from a duct or lobule to other tissues in the breast. Other breast tissue has not yet been infiltrated by non-invasive tissue.

Dr. Saima Naz Khan Senior Manager- Scientific Affairs Genes2Me quoted that "Currently, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in Indian women having recently overtaken cervical cancer. In India among 70,218 women died of breast cancer, the highest in the world for the year 2012. The incidence in India is 25.8 per 100,000 women and mortality 12.7 per 100,000 women. Some of the major reasons for this observed mortality rate are lack of proper breast cancer screening, advanced disease diagnosis and absence of appropriate medical facilities."

Major Risk Factors associated with Breast Cancer

Age: Age raises the risk for breast cancer, most of the breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50.

Genetics: Mutations in certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Women inheriting these genetic changes are at a much higher risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

Family history of breast cancer: If a woman has a first degree relative (mother, sister, or daughter) who has had breast cancer, the risk of breast cancer is greater.

Personal history of breast cancer: Women who have had breast cancer are more probable to develop breast cancer for the second time.

Radiation therapy: Women who have had radiation therapy of the chest or breasts before age 30 are at a higher risk of getting breast cancer later in their life.

Having dense breast tissue: Women having dense breasts are more likely to get breast cancer. Dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which at times make it difficult to see the tumors on a mammogram.

Not being physically active: Women who are not physically active are at increased risk of developing breast cancer.

Taking hormones: Some forms of hormone replacement therapy taken during menopause can raise the risk for breast cancer when taken for more than five years.

Overweight: Older women who are overweight are at a higher risk of getting breast cancer than those at a normal weight.

Reproductive history: Having the first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding, can raise breast cancer risk.

Alcohol: Studies show that a woman's risk for breast cancer increases with the more alcohol she drinks.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer:

Breast swelling that affects all or a portion of the breast

Slight discoloration of the skin

Breast or nipple discomfort

Retraction of the nipple

Red, dry, flaking, or thickened nipple or breast skin

The discharge of nipple (other than breast milk)

Lymph nodes swollen under the arm or near the collarbone

Cancer cannot be prevented, but there are things you may do to possibly lower your risk. It’s crucial to take charge of your health. Everybody has a different risk, and it might change over time. Breast cancer risk can be decreased by healthy lifestyle choices and genetic testing. These options include selecting meals and workouts that support maintaining a healthy weight. Determine what is best for you at this point in your life while considering your modifications to your lifestyle!. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.