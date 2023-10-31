Breast Cancer Treatment: How to Reduce Lymphedema Cases in Women? Expert Reveals

Home

If breast cancer cells enter the bloodstream and traverse to different areas of the body, they may spread to other organs. Since this is one of the most prevalent types of cancer in women, it's critical to take preventative measures to lower the risk.

Breast Cancer Treatment: Breast cancer is one of the most diagnosed forms of cancer affecting women worldwide. It is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the breast. It occurs when normal breast cells mutate and begin to grow uncontrollably, forming a lump or mass called a tumour. Dr. Maitri Gandhi, Consultant- Radiation Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad told India.com that in recent years, significant strategies have been made in the field of breast cancer treatment.

How to Reduce Lymphedema Cases?

Lymphedema incidence is significantly decreased by node maintenance, particularly in the setting of cancer treatment. Chronic lymphedema, which is defined by an abnormal buildup of lymph fluid, is frequently treated by the removal or destruction of lymph nodes during cancer surgery or radiation treatment. Dr. Maitri Gandhi said, “Patients who have their nodes preserved are less likely to have their lymphatic system disturbed, which lowers their risk of developing lymphedema. Sentinel node mapping is one of the methods which helps surgeons identify the affected lymph node and perform surgery on it without disturbing the other lymphatic nodes.

Awareness And Early Detection: Early screening and mammography detection have been instrumental in detecting cancer at the earliest stages and treatment of breast cancer becomes even easier. This method has improved the overall outcome of treatment. Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine is one of the best treatments for breast cancer. Earlier, breast cancer treatment plans were based on the stage and type of cancer. Today, genomic testing helps doctors to analyze the genetic makeup of the tumour and tailor the treatment plan accordingly. Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy has completely changed the way in which we combat breast cancer. Through this approach, the body’s immune system is harnessed to target and destroy cancer cells. Certain drugs such as trastuzumab and pembrolizumab have been approved for the treatment of certain breast cancer subtypes. These drugs have successfully improved and extended the lives of patients combating metastatic breast cancer. Targeted Therapies: Targeted therapies are those which target the specific protein or genes responsible for the growth and spread of cancer cells. Advancements in targeted therapies have proved effective. Drugs like CDK4/6 inhibitors have proven highly successful in treating hormone receptor-positive breast cancer by enhancing the survival rates and quality of life for patients. Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques: Surgical techniques like breast-conserving surgery and sentinel lymph node biopsy have become standard practices, limiting the need for extensive surgery procedures, and reducing the complications associated with them. Clinical Trials: Several researchers from around the world are conducting a plethora of clinical trials, exploring new treatment methods, therapies, medications, and several others to improvise and offer a beacon of hope for patients.

Targeted therapies, personalized medicines, minimally invasive surgical techniques, ongoing clinical trials, immunotherapy, and many other advancements are offering a beacon of hope for patients combating breast cancer by extending and enhancing the quality of life.

