Brown Rice Benefits: Weight Loss to Heart Health, 5 Reasons Why Brown Rice Should Be In Your Diet

Brown Rice Health Benefits: Rice, is a food that probably is a saviour in foreign scapes. This food is a staple diet and an intrinsic part of many cultures across the globe. Its origins are said to be from China and date back to around 1200-1500 BC. Yes, it is that old! (or ancient, if that’s the word) But did you know that there is not just one type of rice. While normal white rice are the most common, brown on the other hand is considered to be a healthier alternative.

Why brown rice? Brown rice is a whole grain that has fibrous bran, nutritious germ.

Health Benefits of Brown Rice:

Nutrition Packed: It is high in magnesium and also contains potassium and calcium. Brown rice is nutrition packed and has certain mineral and vitamins essential for the body.



Is it Good for Diabetes: If taken in proper moderation, brown is could be a healthier choice. It has a low glycemic index (GI) that will keep the blood sugar from a sudden spike after a good meal,

Weight Loss: Due to its high-fiber content, it helps in digestion and is often made a staple while on a weight loss regime.

Helps in Sleeping: Brown is said to have a high concentration of melatonin which is the sleep hormone. Hence, it may help with sleep cycles.

Heart Healthy: due to its whole grain content, it helps to lower bad cholesterol, and helps in improving heart health. It is also a good source of dietary fiber, magnesium and other nutrients.

