Browntop Millet Benefits: 6 Reasons Why Hari Kagni is a Great Gluten-Free Addition to Your Diet

Browntop or Korale is a lesser-known millet that is mostly found in Southern India. However, it has some incredible benefits to serve when added in everyday diet plan.

Browntop millets or Hari Kagni is a lesser known millet that is grown only across few states in India. It is mostly grown in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. One of the qualities of this millet is that it can be grown in less fertile soil as well.

The United Nations also declared this year as the ‘Year of Millets.’ In the successful and magnificent G20 summit that was held in India, millets led the variety in Indian cuisine. Every course meal had a variation of different millets in different forms. While there are several varieties of millets, browntop or hair kagni is not heard of. It is a lesser-known variety of millet that has some incredible health benefits to its name.

BROWNTOP MILLETS: 5 HEALTH BENEFITS TO KNOW

Helps to Detoxify Body: It is a good nutritional value that helps in detoxification of the body over all. Diabetes Control: It is low in the glycemic index which makes it a better substitute for rice. It also helps to keep the stomach full longer. It is also low in carbohydrates and helps to manage diabetes. Promotes Gut Health: It is a gluten-free millet that helps to lower bloating, starch digestion and stomach cramps as well. Because of its high dietary fibre content, it boosts the digestive process too. It can help get relief from constipation, promote bowel movement. Good For Bones: It is rich in calcium, phosphorus and magnesium that helps to build bones and muscles. Therefore, with browntop millet making its way to your everyday diet, it can help to lower the risk of brittle bones, inflammation etc. Weight Loss: It can help to lower the accumulation of fat, and enhance good gut bacteria helping the weight loss journey. It helps to boost metabolism and aid other body functions helping one to lose weight easily. It helps to keep the stomach full longer. May Boost Heart Health: Kolera, as it is called in some places, has a good nutrition value that, may help to lower bad cholesterol levels. Because cholesterol and heart health are interlinked, lower cholesterol can help to lower the risk of cardiovascular issues.

Browntop millets are rich in protein, fiber, low in glycemic index making a it a great addition for your everyday meal plate.

