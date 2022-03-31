Bruce Willis – the action star – announced he has been diagnosed with aphasia on Wednesday. Due to this, he is planning to quit career at the age of 67. Aphasia is a medical condition where a person struggles to understand language and communicate. Usually, the left side of the brain controls language and this disease hits that important part.Also Read - Happy Birthday Bruce Willis: Five things you probably did not know about the Die Hard star

What is Aphasia?

As per Mayo Clinic, aphasia beings with issues during communicating. A person with aphasia might have trouble with finding the correct words, substituting the wrong words for each other or speaking in short sentences that leads to difficult and impossibility to understand. Johns Hopkins says that issues that are related to brain damage in the left side of the brain which controls language.

Aphasia is a symptom of broader medical issue. It might occur due to stroke, head injury or tumor or can develop due to degenerative brain condition. The current treatment options, however, are very limited. Language and speech rehabilitation are available and they focus on restoring as much speech as it is possible. There are other ways of finding help too.

What Are The Causes?

According to ASHA, aphasia results in damage caused to the language centers of the brain. It results in traumatic brain injury, an infection or tumor in the brain or it can lead to other degenerative brain diseases such as dementia.

Stroke is one of the biggest causes of aphasia. As per the reports of the National Aphasia Association, elders are at highest risk, and between 25% and 40% of stroke survivors leads to aphasia.

What is The Treatment?

The treatment depends on the person’s symptoms. For people with mild form of aphasia, the treatment can help in restoring language ability through speech therapy. It can also help in retaining brain to recognise words – speak as well as write.

It can further decline for people with degenerative conditions. Health professionals often focus on providing assistance in the form of pictures or large print format which helps in the person in communication.

As per the National Aphasia Association, a person cannot recover completely from aphasia if the symptoms last longer than two or three months after a stroke. However, some people can still improve over a period of years and even decades.