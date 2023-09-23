Home

Buckwheat Millet Benefits: 6 Reasons How Kuttu Can be The Healthiest Food on Your Plate

Despite having ‘wheat’ in its name, buckwheat is actually gluten-free and offers several health advantages. Discover the full range of Kuttu benefits below.

Buckwheat, also known as kuttu in India, is one of the most common types of millet and is often used during the Navratri fasting time. Buckwheat has a nutty and earthy flavour with a slightly bitter undertone. When cooked, it has a tender yet slightly chewy texture. Despite being valued for its nutty taste, it offers several health benefits, including improved heart health, better blood sugar control, and support for digestive health. So, in this article, we will find out why buckwheat aka kuttu is a great addition to you diet.

6 Reasons Why Buckwheat/Kuttu Should be a Part of Your Daily Diet

High in Nutrients: Buckwheat is a nutritious grain known for its rich content of essential nutrients. It is a good source of complex carbohydrates, dietary fibre, protein and various vitamins and minerals including B Vitamins, Magnesium and phosphorous.

Gluten-Free: Buckwheat is usually gluten-free, making it an excellent alternative to wheat and other gluten-containing grains in various recipes.

Heart Health: Kuttu is beneficial for heart health due to its high content of rutin, a flavonoid that lowers blood pressure and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Blood Sugar control: Buckwheat has a relatively low glycemic index, which means it has a minimal impact on blood sugar levels when consumed.

Digestive Health: The fibre in buckwheat supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. It may contribute to a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight management.

Complex Carbohydrates: Buckwheat is a good source of complex carbohydrates, which provide a steady release of energy and help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

