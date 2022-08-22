Your daily coffee or tea is a caffeine drink. These drinks are a staple in your daily routine. While these can help you stay awake and has some health benefits, it has some side effects too. Excess caffeine can dehydrate your body, disrupt your sugar levels, cause anxiety and make you hyperactive too. So, if you want to break this caffeine addiction then you should definitely follow these tips:Also Read - Is it a Good Idea to Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach? Here’s What We Know
How Does Caffeine Impacts Your Body?
Caffeine can cause symptoms similar to anxiety. Excess of caffeine can have unpleasant and even dangerous side effects too. Also Read - Study Reveals How Drinking Coffee Daily Helps in Benefiting Heart
- Too much of caffeine can lead to difficulty in sleeping
- Can cause severe headache
- large doses of caffeine may lead to loose stools or even diarrhea in some people.
- Can Cause massive anxiety at times
- Caffeine is the most addictive substance after sugar, so no-denying it becomes habit-forming.
Tips to Break Caffeine Addiction
Also Read - Stop Eating These 7 Foods if You Get Migraine Attacks
- If you feel lethargic when you don’t have caffeine everyday, then slowly reduce its intake.
- Try to switch to herbal drinks such as lemon tea, green tea, coconut water as substitutes.
- Consume foods which are rich in carbohydrates, protein, vitamin B and Vitamin C. It will reduce your caffeine cravings for sure.
- Adopt a healthy living. This involves balanced lifestyle and combination of exercise, sleep, healthy food and proper hydration
- In order to combat caffeine addiction, establish a healthy sleep cycle.
- Exercise is the another way to break caffeine addiction. People who workout daily, even if its just walking, experience high energy throughout the day.
- Be calm and patient with yourself. Don’t give up, yes it will take time but at the end its all worth it.