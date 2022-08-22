Your daily coffee or tea is a caffeine drink. These drinks are a staple in your daily routine. While these can help you stay awake and has some health benefits, it has some side effects too. Excess caffeine can dehydrate your body, disrupt your sugar levels, cause anxiety and make you hyperactive too. So, if you want to break this caffeine addiction then you should definitely follow these tips:Also Read - Is it a Good Idea to Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach? Here’s What We Know

How Does Caffeine Impacts Your Body?

Caffeine can cause symptoms similar to anxiety. Excess of caffeine can have unpleasant and even dangerous side effects too.

Too much of caffeine can lead to difficulty in sleeping

Can cause severe headache

large doses of caffeine may lead to loose stools or even diarrhea in some people.

Can Cause massive anxiety at times

Caffeine is the most addictive substance after sugar, so no-denying it becomes habit-forming.

Tips to Break Caffeine Addiction