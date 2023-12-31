Home

Calcium Deficiency: Not Just Brittle Bones, These 5 Symptoms Indicate Lack of Nutrients

Weak bones are the first sign of calcium deficiency but that is not the only one. Here are few signs and symptoms you should not ignore.

Weak bones? Stress in muscles? Well, the body is surely indicative of something that is not right in functioning. Brittle bones are a common indication of a deficiency of calcium which is one of the cardinal requirements of our bone structure. When the calcium levels get low, it is clinically also known as hypocalcemia. Calcium deficiency can manifest in various ways beyond weak bones. Here are five symptoms of calcium deficiency to be aware of:

5 Major Signs and Symptoms of Calcium Deficiency

Muscle Cramps and Spasms: Calcium plays a vital role in muscle contraction and relaxation. Inadequate calcium levels can lead to muscle cramps and spasms, particularly in the hands, feet, and facial muscles. These cramps may occur during physical activity or even at rest. Numbness and Tingling Sensations: Calcium deficiency can affect the nervous system, leading to sensations of numbness, tingling, or pins and needles in the extremities, such as the hands, feet, fingers, or toes. Fatigue and Weakness: Low calcium levels can contribute to feelings of fatigue, weakness, and low energy levels. Calcium is essential for muscle function, including the contraction of skeletal muscles, and inadequate calcium can result in reduced muscle strength and endurance. Dental Issues: Calcium plays a crucial role in maintaining dental health. Insufficient calcium levels can contribute to tooth decay, weak enamel, and an increased risk of developing gum disease. In severe cases, calcium deficiency can even lead to delayed tooth eruption in children. Nail and Skin Problems: Calcium deficiency can manifest in brittle nails that are prone to breaking or splitting. Additionally, the skin may become dry, itchy, or prone to rashes. Adequate calcium levels are necessary for maintaining healthy skin and nails.

It’s important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by other underlying conditions or deficiencies. Therefore, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment if you suspect calcium deficiency.

Apart from this, a healthy diet inclusive of calcium rich food can help fight the deficiency as well. One must be careful of what they include and exclude in their everyday meal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.