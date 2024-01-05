Can Afternoon Naps Actually Be Good For Your Health? Here is What We Know

Home

Did you know that afternoon naps can actually help and be beneficial for stress? While some like it and some don't, it may serve certain health benefits.

Post-lunch scenes are often lazy, sluggish and involve lots of yawning. We all are guilty of feeling sleepy during the afternoon. A noon siesta is something that we love to enjoy but as we grow, it becomes a little more difficult to relish it. But what if it proves to be healthy and benefits the body?

According to various research, taking a small nap or power nap after or after lunch can furnish one with few health benefits. From cognitive functioning to reduced stress, a little power sleep can help us power through the day.

Benefits of Taking Afternoon Naps

Lowers Stress and Tension: Lack of sleep or fatigue can negatively affect mood and emotional well-being. Napping can help regulate emotions, improve mood, and enhance emotional stability. It can reduce irritability, enhance patience, and promote a more positive outlook. Taking time for a nap can give you a mental reset and help you approach the rest of the day with a refreshed and more positive mindset.

Lack of sleep or fatigue can negatively affect mood and emotional well-being. Napping can help regulate emotions, improve mood, and enhance emotional stability. It can reduce irritability, enhance patience, and promote a more positive outlook. Taking time for a nap can give you a mental reset and help you approach the rest of the day with a refreshed and more positive mindset. May Boost Brain Health : Napping has been shown to enhance cognitive function, including memory, learning, and problem-solving abilities. During sleep, the brain consolidates and processes information, making it easier to recall and retain information. Taking an afternoon nap can help improve cognitive performance, especially for tasks that require concentration and mental agility.

: Napping has been shown to enhance cognitive function, including memory, learning, and problem-solving abilities. During sleep, the brain consolidates and processes information, making it easier to recall and retain information. Taking an afternoon nap can help improve cognitive performance, especially for tasks that require concentration and mental agility. Improves Attention: Afternoon naps can help combat drowsiness and increase alertness, leading to improved productivity. A short nap of around 20-30 minutes can provide a quick burst of energy and mental rejuvenation, making you more focused and attentive for the remainder of the day.

According to nutrionist Rujuta Diwikar. But for all these benefits you have to do it the right way. And there is a name for the right way of doing it – its called Vamakukshi. Here are the steps –

When – right after lunch

How – lie down in the foetal position on your left side (Vamakukshi)

Length – 10 – 30 mins nap (about 90 mins for the very young, the very old, the very sick)

Ideal time – between 1-3 pm

