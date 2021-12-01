Certain healthy lifestyle choices can help you to keep cancer at bay. Read on to know more about this, and follow the guidelines given by your expert. After all, it’s about your health, and you will have to do whatever it takes to stay healthy.Also Read - Can Facial Massage And Skin Rejuvenation Go Hand-in-Hand? Here's What we Know
Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells anywhere in a body. It is well-documented that your chances of developing cancer are affected by the lifestyle choices you make. Did you know? Smoking and alcohol usage causes the cancer of lung, oesophagus, larynx, mouth, throat, kidney, bladder, liver, pancreas, stomach, colon, and rectum. Breast cancer is seen owing to obesity and increased alcohol consumption. Moreover, exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiation causes most skin cancer.
Dr Suhas Aagre, Medical Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute Cumballa Hill Hospital share how sticking to a well-balanced lifestyle can do the trick. So, try to lead a disease-free life.
- Avoid tobacco in any form: Chewing tobacco has been associated with various cancers including that of the oral cavity and pancreas. Even if you don’t use tobacco, exposure to second-hand smoke will also invite lung cancer. Thus, avoid tobacco at any cost. Avoid hookah, cigars, pipes, and cigarettes. To quit smoking, you can opt for a smoking cessation program after consulting a doctor who will be able to properly guide you.
- Healthy eating: It is the need of the hour to enhance your well-being, and keep cancer away by including all the essential vitamins and minerals in the diet. Try to eat fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains and beans. Avoid intake of trans and saturated fats. Cut down on deep-fried foods. Limiting your alcohol intake will also be beneficial for you.
- Exercise and maintain a healthy weight: Are you overweight or obese? Then, you will have to start exercising right away to avoid breast, prostate, lung, colon, and kidney cancer. Try to exercise for at least 150 minutes per week. You can do various activities such as yoga, running, swimming, cycling, weight training, walking, and even aerobics. Exercise 5 days a week for 30 minutes. Regular physical activity can aid weight loss, and improve the quality of life.
- Sun protection: Skin cancer is commonly seen owing to exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays coming from the sun. Use a sunscreen recommended by the doctor.
- Know about the family history of cancer: go for cancer screening. Some tests can help detect cancer early when treatment is more likely to be successful, and the outcome will be positive. The doctor will tell you about the type of tests you need to undergo to rule out the possibility of cancer.