Weight Loss Tips: Weight loss needs dedication and hard work along with a strict diet and physical exercise. For thousands of years, apple cider vinegar is used as a health tonic. According to a lot of research, apple cider vinegar has numerous health benefits like lowering blood sugar levels. Back in the day, apple cider vinegar production took months but with development and digitalization, it has become a swift process.

What is Apple Cider Vinegar?

According to Healthline, apples are first cut or crushed and combined with yeast to convert their sugar into alcohol. Second, bacteria is added to ferment the alcohol into acetic acid. The main active component of apple cider vinegar is acetic acid.

It is also known as ethanoic acid. Ethanoic acid is an organic compound that has a sour taste and strong odour. The origin of the term acetic is acetum, the Latin word for vinegar.

Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

The presence of acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps in losing weight. It has a short-chain fatty acid that gets dissolved into acetate and hydrogen in your body. Here are some ways how acetic acid promotes weight loss:

Blood Sugar Levels

Acetic acid helps in lowering blood sugar levels. According to Healthline, acetic acid helps in improving the ability of the liver and muscles to take up sugar from the blood.

Improves Metabolism

According to Healthline, acetic acid shows an increase in the AMPK enzyme that boosts fat burning and decreases fat and sugar production in the liver.

Appetite

Apple cider vinegar suppresses appetite. According to a study, the presence of acetic acid suppresses the centres of the brain. This leads to reduced food intake.

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help in Reducing Weight?

By consuming a moderate amount of apple cider vinegar, you can avail all the weight loss benefits. Apple cider vinegar helps in losing weight and body fat. As per Healthline, a study said that adding one or two tablespoons of apple vinegar to your diet can help you lose weight. It can also reduce your body fat percentage, make you lose belly fat and decrease your blood triglycerides.