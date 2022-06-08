For the first time ever in history, as a small group of people suffering from rectal cancer undergone clinical trial has left everyone in happy tears. According to a New York Times, 18 patients took a drug called Dostarlimab for about six months, and the result has left everyone shocked. It was reported that the patients underwent a series of medical tests including physical exam, endoscopy, bioscopy, PET scan and MRI scans and there was no identifiable cancer. The patients were completely healed of the disease after taking the drug for six months.Also Read - Early Warning Symptoms of Cancer Explained; Twitching in The Body Can be a Key Warning Sign Too

According to reports, Dostarlimab is a drug with laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies in the human body. All 18 rectal cancer patients were given the same drug and because of the treatment, cancer was completely obliterated in every patient – undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography or PET scans or MRI scans.

Usually, cancer patient goes through difficult and painful treatments including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. In rare cases, patients suffering from rectal cancer also go through bowel, urinary and erectile dysfunction.

The latest trails seem to be a blessing for those who are seeking cancer treatment. Although the sample size of the trial is small, the trial has proved that it can be a cure for painful cancer. Dr Luis A. Diaz J. of New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said this was “the first time this has happened in the history of cancer”.

It was revealed that the patients took the drug every three weeks for six months. According to reports, the patients were all in similar stages of their cancer. The cancer was locally advanced in the rectum but had not spread to other organs.

The results surely look promising, however, a large scale trial should be conducted.

The study is published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study is backed by drug maker GlaxoSmithKline.