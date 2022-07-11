There’s nothing like a severe headache to make you feel fatigued. Migraine is a chronic disorder with episodic attacks. The most frequent migraine precipitating factors are stress, fatigue, fasting, lack of sleep, and weather.Also Read - Natural Painkillers: These 5 Natural Ingredients From Kitchen Can Instantly Soothe Your Pain - Watch Video

Anam Golandaz, Clinical Dietician, Masina Hospital, Mumbai explains that around 20 per cent of migraine sufferers claim that certain foods are a migraine trigger. Although dietary factors are less frequent, researchers are becoming more interested in how they affect migraine episodes. The traditional and most commonly mentioned migraine food triggers include red wine, coffee, chocolate, cheese, citrus fruits, nuts, processed meats, monosodium glutamate, and aspartame. Also Read - What is Malaria? Know Its Types, Prevention And Treatment

She adds, “One of the most common food-based migraine triggers is chocolate. It is thought that headaches get better when these items are avoided. However, when these foods are consumed or exposed to, migraine headaches typically start 12 to 24 hours after consumption.” Also Read - Tension in Your Hips? Practice These 4 Easy Hip Opening Yoga Postures | Watch Video

Although studies have revealed a connection between chocolate and headaches, the underlying physiological mechanisms are not well understood. However, the Migraine Research Foundation asserts that certain foods may only cause migraines when consumed in combination with other triggers.

Chocolate includes constituents such as Sugar, milk, cocoa powder and cocoa butter. The cocoa bean naturally contains cocoa powder and cocoa butter and when they are combined, they form a cocoa mass. Numerous studies indicate that cocoa may have substantial biological impacts on human health, including antioxidant, cardiovascular, anti-inflammatory, and metabolic properties.

Additionally, it includes beta-phenylethylamine and caffeine, both of which some people may find to be a cause of headaches. Serotonin may also be a factor in the relationship between chocolate and migraine attacks. During a migraine attack, serotonin concentrations—a neurotransmitter—increase. Serotonin is thought to be involved in the aetiology of migraines and is thought to be released in part by cocoa.

Migraine sufferers are frequently advised to avoid triggers since doing so can force them to adjust their lifestyles, which can cause further dissatisfaction and frustration.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Professor of Neurology Andrew Charles has noted in a study that the commencement of a migraine attack is a multistage process with prodromal signs such as photosensitivity, mood changes, appetite changes, and food cravings.

Consuming chocolate, however, can be more crucial than simply eating chocolate because a yearning for chocolate may be a clue that a migraine episode is about to start (a designation of this phenomenon might be a “chocolate aura”).

A correlation between chocolate and migraines has been discovered in several studies. These trials, however, are not necessarily designed in a way that enables the researchers to draw the conclusion that the migraines were actually brought on by the chocolate. They may occasionally be observing the connections described above, such as chocolate cravings as a sign of migraine or as a result of hormonal changes that also cause migraine.

Other research has found no link between chocolate and migraines. In one study, patients given chocolate were no more likely than those given a placebo to develop a migraine. Other known migraine triggers, such as alcoholic beverages and fasting, did increase the frequency of migraine beyond what was seen with placebo. Based on these findings, it appears unwise to group chocolate with other migraine triggers.

It’s reasonable to abstain from alcohol, fasting, or high-stress environments if they’re causing migraines. These are unhealthy habits, and there’s real evidence that they can cause migraines. When you give up chocolate, especially dark chocolate, you’re giving up something that can be beneficial, and there’s no evidence that it’s necessary. The science is mixed, and while chocolate may be a trigger for some patients, recommending that all migraine sufferers avoid chocolate is a bit far-fetched given the current state of knowledge.