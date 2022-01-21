High coffee consumption is related to a lower risk of endometrial cancer, revealed in a new study. Along with this, caffeinated coffee may provide better protection as compared with decaffeinated coffee. The research has been published in the ‘Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research’.Also Read - Diabetic? Include Rajma In Your Diet Today | Here's Why

The analysis included 24 studies on coffee intake with 9,833 new cases of endometrial cancer occurring in 699,234 individuals.

People in the highest category of coffee intake had a 29 per cent lower relative risk of developing endometrial cancer than those in the lowest category.

The authors of the analysis highlighted several mechanisms that have been associated with the potential anti-cancer effects of coffee.

“Further studies with large sample size are needed… to obtain more information regarding the benefits of coffee drinking in relation to the risk of endometrial cancer,” they wrote.

(With ANI inputs)