Health: COVID-19 virus, a highly infectious respiratory disease has the potential of spreading even through mucus and droplets that are often exempted by coughing or sneezing. But coronavirus can be spread through bodily fluids like sweat, tears and more.

A recent study done by the Government Medical College in Amritsar and according to Dr. Sanjith Saseedharan, a consultant and head-critical care at SL Raheja Hospital, showed that tears of covid-19 infected persons can spread the virus affect non-covid-19 patients.

As per the study, only 17.5% tested positive for coronavirus spread via tears. The study also focused on covid-19 transmission without any 'ocular manifestation' and highlighted the risk of transmission through faecal-oral, conjunctional secretion too. Ocular manifestation is an eye condition that can be caused due to disease spread on a different part of the body, directly or indirectly. The doctor also said that covid-19 infected patients can spread infection in the conjunctival section even without the presence of ocular involvement.

The doctor said, “Ophthalmologists, and other caregivers working in personal care sectors — salons, beauticians, and home healthcare providers — can be at higher risk, if exposed to infected secretions.”

How does Coronavirus Spread via Tears?

Dr. Saseedharan explained the whole situation and how it is possible to spread the covid-19 virus via tears. He said, “Touching tears or a surface where tears have landed is another way someone can become infected. You can also become infected by touching your eyes after touching something that has the virus on it. Coronavirus may cause a pink eye infection (conjunctivitis), but this is rare.”

He also said that if a person has pink eyes, they should not panic. They should call their ophthalmologist and ask them for further instructions. Pink eye is caused either by a virus or a bacteria and can spread if a person touches it. “Infected people and caregivers must, therefore, maintain caution,” he added.

How to Prevent the Spread?