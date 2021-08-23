Covid-19: Cvodi-19 vaccines are a saviour. They help in reducing the severity of the virus in the body. However, covid-19 vaccination does not provide complete protection. People who have taken both doses of vaccines can still be affected by the coronavirus. They are equally at the same risk. The symptoms may not be complex, however.Also Read - In a First, Indian Army Promotes 5 Women Officers to Colonel Rank. Deets Inside

Reports suggest that most people who are affected with coronavirus, after getting vaccinated have been affected with the delta variants and not from the original one. People who have been vaccinated exhibit the same symptoms of the covid-19 virus as compared to people who have not been vaccinated at all. The severity and complexity are reduced after vaccination. Also Read - What is COVID-19 Vaccine Booster? Is it Helpful? All You Need to Know

How are Symptoms Different?

People who took the covid-19 vaccination have different symptoms as compared to people who have not taken the vaccine at all. According to the Zoe Covid Symptom study, people who have been affected by the virus registered their symptoms via an app. People who had taken the vaccine reported their symptoms too but there was a shift in the system as people were affected by delta variants. However, people who had taken the vaccine dosage had milder and fewer symptoms. Chances of severity had also reduced. Also Read - PF, EPS Nomination Online: Check Provident Fund, Pension Benefits For Family, Step-By-Step Guide

What are the Symptoms of Covid-19 Vaccinated Patients?

Headache

Headaches can happen due to multiple reasons. Increase in screen time, tension, to name a few. However, covid-19 headache is quite different from general headaches. The difference between them is that the headaches due to the covid-19 virus tends to linger longer and is persistent.

Runny Nose

The runny nose is the most common coronavirus symptom. According to various studies, a runny nose is the most common symptom even in the case of the Delta variant. This common symptom is witnessed across all age groups.

Sneezing

Just like a runny nose, even sneezing is a common symptom. There are incidents where sneezing can be general sneezing and not accompanied by the covid-19 virus. However, if the sneezing continues, get it checked by your family doctor.

Sore Throat

One of the other covid-19 virus symptoms is the sore throat. One can experience a sore throat accompanied by pain or a feeling of dryness. You can also feel difficulty in talking, swallowing food, sore glands and redness. Even while coughing, you might find it difficult if you’re covid-19 positive.

Loss of Smell

Loss of smell is the key symptom of the coronavirus. The sustentacular cells are support cells that are affected by the virus. The cells give the virus accessibility to olfactory cells which makes it difficult for you to smell anything. People who are fully vaccinated can develop this symptom when they come in contact with the virus. However, people recover soon and only 10% of them take six months to return to normalcy.

What are the Symptoms of Covid-19 Unvaccinated Patients?

People who have not received a single dose of vaccination may feel the symptoms slightly different from the vaccinated people. However, the common ones remain the same. They are:

• Headache

• Sore Throat

• Running Nose

• Fever

• Persistent Cough

Apart from these common symptoms, people also face loss of smell along with shortness of breath.

You should consult your doctor and get the covid-19 test done if you face any such symptoms You must wear your mask all the time, regularly wash your face and hands, and also maintain proper hygiene.