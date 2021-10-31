The festive season brings the onset of joy, happiness and good food. Sweets are the biggest takeaways of the festive season and one can surely not get enough of them. However, detox programmes that lead to the quick loss of calories are dangerous for health.Also Read - Wondering the Health Benefits of Parijaat or Night Jasmine? Expert Answers

Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist debunks the myths around detox and how to celebrate Diwali.

Diwekar advises that the best way for the liver to clean is not by drinking red wine, green tea or dark chocolate but naturally. It can help in cleaning the system naturally.

By doing massages, walking around, having shots and smoothies, salads, soups, without consuming proper food, leads to elevated liver enzymes. Rujuta says,” Liver is an important organ. If left by itself, one of its primary functions is to clean up or detoxify everything in the system. You may end up developing some kind of chronic liver disease or insulin resistance (if you follow detox programmes) and out of nowhere you will create a medical disaster for yourself.”

Why shouldn’t you fall for detox programs, drinks or spas?

It can damage the liver, our organ which naturally detoxes the body

It changes the body composition, you lose muscle and bone density

It affects your confidence negatively

How to enjoy Diwali delicacies?

Rujuta asks to do the following: