In recent decades, type 2 diabetes (T2DM) has emerged as one of the leading causes of chronic illnesses, disability, and death. Although the harmful effects of T2DM are known to many, it is still seen as merely a disease of high blood glucose which can be managed by medications alone. What is not emphasised enough is the fact that diabetes has a progressive nature, and it brings forth fatal outcomes if not treated the right way.

We are made to believe that once diagnosed with diabetes, there is no turning back and popping pills to treat diabetes is the norm. Medications do help in managing the symptoms and may even delay the progression of the disease. But they do not offer redemption from T2DM and can even worsen disease outcomes. But can regular workouts help in diabetes reversal? We asked an expert.

Madan Somasundaram, co-founder, Sugarfit says, "Diabetes – Type 2 diabetes in particular – can actually be managed and, over time, reversed with simple sustainable changes in one's lifestyle. Exercise is a key part of this. In people with diabetes, the benefits of incorporating a workout regimen in everyday life often give amazing results."

Somasundaram further adds, “Research shows that this is a great way to reduce HbA1c levels, improve heart and lung function, lower blood pressure, strengthen muscles and bones, while also boosting overall mental wellness. It also burns fat deposits thus improving overall insulin uptake by the cells in our body. It is important to note that for this to be successful, one must incorporate exercises they can follow in the long term, thus, creating a habit that is sustainable. These can be subjective and vary depending on each person. Whether it is playing sports, using weights, doing freehand exercises or cardio workouts, or even cycling –the key is to do what is fun for you and that you can follow throughout your life. However, it is also vital that exercise must be complemented with mindful eating habits to see an overall positive effect in diabetes management and reversal.”

When one has type 2 diabetes, diet and exercise are the two crucial elements that can help achieve long-term success and optimal health. Studies report that diet and exercise can sharply lower the likelihood of diabetes, even in people at high risk of developing it.

Commitment to exercise has been rewarding for many people in successfully reversing their type 2 diabetes.

But exercise alone may not be enough. Exercise in combination with a healthful diet can help manage diabetes.

(Inputs by IANS)