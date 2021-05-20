New Delhi: COVID or not, nail hygiene is of paramount importance when it comes to staying healthy. Since, in India, we have a culture of eating food with hands, it is even more important to trim nails regularly and keep them clean. Also Read - Black Fungus: Why is it Dangerous And How to Protect Ourselves From it | Doctor Explains

According to health experts, long nails tend to gather more dirt which can eventually be the root cause of many health issues.

IANS quoted Dr. Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director, KAI India, "Fingernails should be kept short, and the undersides should be cleaned frequently to maintain nail hygiene. At the same time, it is important to keep a tab on how you clean the nails. Unless the means are safe, the process of cleaning hands can cause more damage than good."

Can fingernails spread COVID infection?

Unhygienic fingernails, as we mentioned above, can be a root cause of many serious health hazards. Dr Pandya is of the view that “negligence towards hand hygiene can cause a series of diseases, bacterial and viral infections, including the deadly COVID-19 virus that is wreaking havoc across the country.”

He told IANS, “considering that fingernails can harbor tons of dirt and debris and can become COVID-19’s first route of communication, keeping our hands, and by extension our nails, clean is crucial. So, don’t let germs make you fall sick. Clean your hands well so you can eat well, and stay healthy.”

How to keep your fingernails clean?

Here’s what the doctor advised:

Keep nails short and trim them often.

Scrub the underside of nails with soap and water (or a nail brush) each time you wash your hands.

Also, clean any nail grooming tools before use.

Avoid biting or chewing nails.

Never rip or bite a hangnail. Instead, cut it with a clean, sanitized nail cutter.

Avoid cutting cuticles, as they act as barricades to stop infection.

Avoid long or artificial nails because germs can board the crevices even after hand washing.

So, keep your hands and fingernails clean and stay away from germs and virus!