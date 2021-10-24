Losing weight is nothing less than a herculean’s task. It is one of the difficult tasks to accomplish. However, with proper diet and exercise, you can easily win the weight loss journey. There is no direct mantra or an ingredient that will help you lose weight in no time.Also Read - Karva Chauth 2021: Fasting For First Time? Watch Video to Know Healthy Fasting Tips

However, reducing the intake of healthy nutrients to lose weight is not the right way. You need to make sure that you plan your diet in such a way that includes all the essential nutrients without missing out on important components. This is when giloy comes to the rescue! This medicinal plant is known for its various health benefits.

According to a study in Medicinal and Beneficial Health Applications of Tinospora Cordifolia, the giloy plant have presence of adiponectin and leptin. These two nutrients have a vital role in the proper functioning of the body. It helps in controlling the weight, growth, development and other parts. Giloy helps in removing toxins from the body.

Here are The Benefits of Giloy:

Immunity Booster

Giloy has nutrients that help in boosting immunity. It helps in reducing radicals and is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Along with this, it also helps in keeping the cell healthy and lessening ailments. Giloy helps in the purification of blood and treatment of the liver and urinary tract.

Manages Blood Sugar Levels

Giloy helps in lowering blood sugar levels. For people with diabetes, giloy juice helps in managing blood sugar levels.

Helps in Digestion

Anshul Jaibharat, a nutritionist said to NDTV “ “Giloy is very beneficial in improving digestion and treating bowel related issues. Giloy and amla juice helps in improving digestion and increasing effectiveness.

Reduces Stress Level

For people dealing with stress, giloy helps in reducing the stress levels. Along with stress, giloy helps in improving mental health, memory and increases concentration.

However, weight loss can only be achieved when a proper diet and regular exercise are followed. With constant effort and dedication, the weight loss journey can be successful.