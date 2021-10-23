Green tea is famous for its weight loss ingredients. People from different parts of the country rely on green tea for shedding those extra kilos without skipping a meal or missing out on important nutrient consumption.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Fitness Expert Atina De Sousa Loses 18 Kilos in 12 Weeks Without Skipping Any Meal or Drinking Green Tea

Kavita Devgan, a renowned nutritionist, speaker and author spoke to India.com and rightly pointed out the benefits of green tea. Kavita said," Green tea helps in increasing your metabolism and digestion. Your gut will function well and your weight will be under control."

Weight Loss and Green Tea

Increases Metabolism

Green tea boosts metabolism that in return helps in converting food and drink into usable energy and giving strength to the body. With the flavonoid called catechin which is an antioxidant and caffeine, researchers believe that it helps in speeding up the metabolism process. The presence of catechin helps in breaking down excess fat and increase the energy of the body.

Helps in Increasing the Speed of Burning Fat

While drinking green tea is important to lose weight, eating healthy food and exercising regularly is equally important as well. “We will be doing a big disservice to green tea because it is just a small benefit that it is known for. You cannot eat pizza and then a cup of green tea and ask why green tea is not helpful,” says Kavita.

Green tea is loaded with fat burning supplements and works at par with losing weight. It helps in burning fat efficiently.

Helps in Fighting Diseases

Green tea has components like Vitamin B, folate, magnesium, flavonoids. It helps in fighting diseases. By consuming green tea, you can reduce your cholesterol level, reduce the risk of Alzheimer disease, manage diabetes type-2 and improve the function of the heart. Kavita says that green tea is good for immunity as it has the maximum number of antioxidants. Along with this, it is good for the skin as it has detoxifying cleansing agents. It helps in cleansing the body from the inside.

Kavita says,” Should look at it (green tea) more as a health tool. Green tea has a lot of nutritious benefits apart from just using it as a weight-loss ingredient. If you also add vitamin C along with green tea it will be a double benefit here. It’s not one plus one is two here, if one plus one is infinity here because the benefits are really quadruple in fact.”