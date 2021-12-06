Alzheimer’s disease is a mental health issue that sets in mid ’60s which leads to deterioration the memory and thinking skills. It accounts for 60 to 70% of dementia cases. Having to deal with difficulties relating to thinking, reasoning, remembering, and behaviour, life turns harder with time after the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.Also Read - Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnostic Tests And Treatment

Although there is no treatment for Alzheimer's disease, medications help manage symptoms and cope with the disease. With nootropics being widely used in treating patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease, the question is could consuming food that are natural nootropics help managing symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Nootropics are substances that have stimulant effects and help boosting brain's performance which enhances memory.

What Types of Mushrooms Are Helpful?

Certain types of mushrooms are natural nootropics that boost the brain's functions when consumed. Lion's Mane mushroom, Chaga mushroom and Cordyceps are popular super mushrooms that are widely used among health enthusiasts for strengthening the immune system and improving gut balance. Their nootropic benefits make them apt to be used to help managing symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom: Lion’s mane grows on the trunks of hardwood trees is rich in nootropic compounds such as hericenones and erinacines that stimulate growth of brain cells and improves cognition. Studies have shown that consuming Lion’s Mane mushroom in small quantities for a period of 4 months improves mental functioning.

Chaga Mushroom: Chaga Mushrooms are rich in antioxidants that are important for brain’s health. Brain is prone to oxidative stress which is associated with decline in cognition and increased risk of suffering Alzheimer’s disease. It helps protecting the brain from neuro degeneration by balancing the antioxidant system and protects the cells.

Cordyceps Mushrooms: Cordyceps are mostly found in mountain regions increases blood flow to damaged brain cells. It reduces the impact of ageing and the risk of age-related cognitive decline. Chronic stress leads to inflammation in the brain which results in memory damage and increases the risk of suffering cognitive disorders. This mushroom has a positive influence on the mood and boosts memory.

How to Add Mushrooms to Your Diet?

The simplest way is to replace your regular coffee with mushroom coffee.

(Authored article by Rajat Bahl, Director at The Forest Superfood)