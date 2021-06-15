The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was found to have more than 90 percent efficacy. As per the report, the Novavax vaccine uses purified pieces of coronavirus rather than mRNA. In phase 3 clinical trial, Novavax was tested on 30,000 volunteers in the United States and Mexico. It has delivered similar results to Pfizer and Moderna jabs and did better than Johnson and Johnson. Also Read - International Travel All Set to Resume For Vaccinated Tourists, Singapore And Malaysia Still Hesitant

What is Novavax?

Novavax is an American company which is based in the state of Maryland. Founded in 1987, the company has been producing vaccines for serious diseases including Ebola and Flu, and now COVID-19. The company is officially known as NVX-CoV2373.

Will it be a gamechanger?

According to international news agency- Reuters, Novavax in a statement said that protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate was more than 93% effective against the predominant variants of COVID-19 that have been of concern among scientists and public health officials.

It was 91 percent effective among volunteers who were at high risk of severe infection and was 100 percent effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19.

“Today, Novavax is one step closer to addressing the critical and persistent global public health need for additional COVID-19 vaccines. These clinical results reinforce that NVX-CoV2373 is extremely effective and offers complete protection against both moderate and severe COVID-19 infection,” Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C Erck said.

“Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory submissions and deliver this vaccine, built on a well understood and proven platform, to a world that is still in great need of vaccines,” he added.

The company intends to file for regulatory authorisations in the third quarter.

Upon regulatory approvals, Novavax remains on track to reach a manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, it added.

As per reports, the Novavax vaccine can be stored in standard refrigerators, making it easier to distribute.

The vaccine was effective against several variants, including the one first detected in the UK that’s dominant in the US, and in high-risk populations including the elderly and people with other health problems.

The company has committed to supplying 110 million doses to the US over the next year and a total of 1.1 billion doses to developing countries.

Earlier in March, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla had said that clinical trials of the vaccine ”Covovax” has begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year.

In September 2020, Novavax had announced the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing agreement with SII, increasing Novavax”s global production capacity of NVX-CoV2373 to over 2 billion doses annually. Novavax Inc, has a vaccine manufacturing agreement with the Serum Institute of India.

When it will be available in India?

As per a report in NYT, Novavax chief executive Stanley Erck said that the first approvals for the vaccine are likely to be accorded abroad and the company has applied in UK, EU, Korea, and India. India can take a cue from the UK regulator but may proceed itself on the basis of strong interim data, Indian sources said.

According to Indian government estimates, around 20 crore Novavax shots (5 crores a month) can be available from September onwards.

(Agency inputs included)