Vegan Diet has gained immense popularity as an eating style, Vegan diet is not only healthy but also protects the planet. If you have been introduced to this form of diet, and experimenting with new vegan recipes, we've got you covered with a recipe straight out the master chef's Kitchen.

Recently, Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram to share an easy recipe for making vegan parathas with tofu filling. "This delicious vegan paratha will fill your kitchen with a wonderful aroma," his caption read.

Ingredients

For dough

1½ cups – Whole wheat flour

1 tsp – Dried fenugreek leaves

Salt to taste

2-3 tbsp – Oil

½ cup – Water

For vegan paratha

2 tbsp – Oil

1 – Onion, chopped

1-2 – Green chillies

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Coriander powder

¼ tsp – Garam masala powder

½ tsp – Sugar

200 gm – Tofu

2 tbsp – Coriander leaves

½ – Lemon

Procedure:

In a bowl, add flour, dried fenugreek leaves, salt, oil and water. Knead the dough and set it aside for 10 minutes.

In a pan, heat oil. Add the chopped onion and green chillies. Saute till translucent. Add some salt as per requirement, followed by red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder and sugar. Mix and allow it to cool. Empty it in a bowl.

In the bowl, add grated tofu, lemon and coriander leaves. Mix the ingredients.

Add portions of the mixture in each of the dough balls and roll. Make parathas and serve them hot.

This recipe is undeniably one of the most stomach and planet friendly meal, also you can eat Parathas guilt free, just like you can binge eat diet food.

(Written by Apoorva Girdhar)