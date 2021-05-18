Can Pregnant, Breastfeeding Women Take Covid Vaccine? Find Out What Doctors Say

New Delhi: Are you currently pregnant, breastfeeding or have an infant at home? Or if you are planning a pregnancy, you may be wondering if you should get a COVID-19 vaccine or not. Well, for the unversed, many countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and China have started vaccinating expectant and new mothers. However, India is yet to open up its COVID vaccination drive to this section of the population. Also Read - Russia All Set to Launch 'Sputnik Lite' Single-Dose Vaccine in India

This is primarily because neither of the two Covid vaccines being administered in India, Covishield or Covaxin, have been tested on pregnant or lactating women for efficacy or side effects so far.

Although, recently, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended that all lactating women should be allowed to get vaccinated any time after delivery. According to the reports, the panel also recommended that pregnant women should be informed and be given a choice to take any Covid-19 vaccine during ante-natal checkups. But these recommendations are yet to get the government's approval.

What are the doctors saying about pregnant, breastfeeding women getting the COVID jab?

Dr Madhulika Sinha, Senior Gynaecologist, Akash Health Care, Delhi told India Today that, ” Covid-19 infection in pregnancy is very serious. Since the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks, women should get vaccinated before getting pregnant.”

On being asked about women taking the COVID jab not knowing they are pregnant, Dr Bhagya Lakshmi, Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad told the news site, “Women should get vaccinated before pregnancy. Even if you take the vaccine shot while not knowing that you are pregnant, there is no need to worry or plan to terminate the pregnancy, as there is no evidence that the vaccine can lead to any defect in the baby.”

Can pregnant women take COVID vaccine?

“Currently, there is not enough data on the vaccine’s impact on pregnant women. That is why they are not yet eligible,” said Dr Parinita Kaur, Internal Medicine specialist, Aakash Health Care, Delhi as per the news website.

However, for the lactating women, Dr NK Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, told the website that, “With lactating women, there is no concern for the foetus anymore. Since it is not a live virus and the World Health Organisation also recommends that lactating women should be vaccinated, we have recommended including them in the eligible category.”

He added, “Currently, the panel has not taken any final decision on vaccinating pregnant and lactating women. We will have to wait for some time.”

Besides, on being asked about whether the breastfeeding child get antibodies being developed by the mother’s body or not, Dr Arora said, “Generally, whenever a mother is vaccinated, her antibodies pass on to the breastfeeding child. However, in this particular case, we are not clear if the antibodies will be passed on or not.”

Also, according to the Indian Express report, Dr Kishore Kumar, Founder Chairman & Neonatologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “Breastfeeding mothers must get vaccinated as there are no risks for vaccinating breastfeeding mothers. The antibodies could pass to the babies as well and it may offer immunity to the baby also like other vaccines given in pregnancy.”

He added, “There is no known risk in having the COVID-19 vaccines if you are breastfeeding, so you will still be offered the vaccine.”