Soy has always been the most nutritious, plant-based protein food. It is stacked with amino acids that help in promoting the health benefits of plant nutrients. Soy is useful for people with cardiac complications and high cholesterol. According to studies, soy is also useful in reducing the risk of common cancers.

Soy can be consumed in any format. It is a friendly ingredient and can be consumed in smoothies, bars, salad and curries. Tofu, also known as soy paneer, is enjoyed by people in India. The latest scientific studies have debunked all the myths revolving around soy.

Is Male Fertility Affected by Soy?

No, soy does not affect male fertility. Soybeans are stacked with a special class of polyphenol which is known as isoflavones or phytoestrogens. These impersonate female hormone estrogen. According to a few studies, it was advised that men should not consume soy at all as it may reduce the level of testosterone which in return would lower the sexual function in men. Even the presence of phytoestrogen would also affect men's sexual health.

However, the latest studies concluded that there aren’t sufficient data to back the previous statement. Soy isoflavones and estrogen are two different mechanisms of action.

Two different kinds of research are filled but the first one failed to provide significant evidence. The first research lacked significant evidence to back their study. According to 2008 small, pilot cross-sectional study, they found out that men who consumed soy had lower sperm count. The same group did another study in 2015 which again failed to provide sufficient proof to claim their statement.

As per the 2010 clinical intervention, it revealed that there is no link between isoflavone intake and sperm quality or concentration. The same study also states that healthy men who consumed the supplement containing 40 mg of isoflavones daily for two months, had no effect on the sperm quality.

Can Soy Lead to Male Feminisation?

Another myth around soy consumption is leading men to feminisation. This is not true. Soy does not lead to male feminisation.

A study conducted in 2010 showed that neither isoflavone supplements nor isoflavone rich soy food had affected total or free testosterone levels, sperm quality and oestrogen circulation. The study also stated that isoflavone does not increase the risk of erectile dysfunction in men. The metabolism of isoflavone is different in rodents and human beings.

According to the latest 2010 large meta-analysis that is published in Fertility and Sterility, a study was analysed on 15 placebo-controlled with 32 reports that involved 36 treatment groups found out the result. It showed that neither soy foods nor isoflavone supplements affected bioavailable testosterone concentration in all the age groups of men.

It was over-consumption related to an abnormality that was suggested and observed in food, not soy. This is can be safely drawn from the two studies.

Can Soy Lower The Risk of Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer overall. A lot of older men are hugely concerned. According to a lot of studies and Randomized Control Trials (RCTs) also known as the golden standard, soy-based products were found to have a lower risk of prostate cancer.

What is the Right Amount to Consume Soy?

According to studies, 5-6 g of soy protein per day can be consumed daily. Soy also has numerous benefits like a lesser mortality rate, lower cardiovascular disease risk and prevents prostate cancer in men.