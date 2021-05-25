The second wave of Coronavirus wrought havoc in India. The mutated virus is much more devastating than the first one, it has proven to be more infectious and deadlier. The county’s healthcare system is crumbling amid the surge in cases. Now, another challenge for India’s healthcare system is at the forefront- the Black Fungus also referred to as Mucormycosis. The rapid rise in cases of this rare fungal infection is worrisome. Many states have even declared Black Fungus an epidemic. The fungal infection poses a risk to the brain, lungs, and sinuses. Also Read - ViraGen: All You Need To Know About Cipla's Covid-19 Testing Kit

So far, the Black fungus has been reported among coronavirus patients, but experts have warned that this fungal infection can happen to people without COVID-19 disease. A Hindustan Times report stated people with high blood sugar should stay cautious. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE: Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Several Other States Witness Dip in Daily COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Declines

Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul was quoted as saying, “What medical students are taught about black fungus is that this infects diabetic people — those who have uncontrolled diabetes. The combination of uncontrolled diabetes and some other significant disease may lead to black fungus.” Also Read - UP's Ghaziabad Reports First Case of Patient Infected With Black, White And Yellow Fungus

Dr. Paul explained that a person becomes vulnerable to black fungus when their blood sugar level reached 700-800- a situation medically known as diabetic ketoacidosis.

He further said, “Any other diseases like pneumonia aggravate the situation. Now, there is Covid which itself has its impacts. Then comes the use of the steroid. All these have compounded the situation, but in short people without Covid can also get mucormycosis, if the other conditions are present.”

People who are in good health should not worry about catching this rare fungal infection, said the All India Institute of Medical Science’s Dr. Nikhil Tandon.

“The reason behind the recent rise in the cases may be because the COVID variant in the second wave attacked the immunity more than it did in the first wave,” he explained. Adding, “Also, there has been rampant use of steroids, which could also be a reason for the spike in the fungal infection. But nothing can be said with certainty without proper investigation,” HT quoted the doctor.