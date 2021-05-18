The world is battling against the deadly Coronavirus, and so far, India has become the country with the world’s second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. It has become the latest hotspot for the pandemic as the second wave of Coronavirus is hitting a record peak for the last month. The virus has not just rattled the lives of millions but has put India’s healthcare under immense pressure. As the virus continues to wreak havoc, new challenges are emerging every day. A new symptom has emerged which is causing distress amongst the people. Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus infection, linked with COVID-19 has started to appear across the hospitals in the country. Also Read - Early Symptoms Of Black Fungus And What You Should Watch Out For

Wondering if you can contract both black fungus and COVID-19 at the same time? According to a report in MedicineNet, fungal infections can occur alongside COVID-19, especially in people whose cases are severe enough to put them in the ICU or who have existing comorbidities like diabetes or HIV.

Contracting fungal infection with COVID-19 increases the risk of symptoms and has even proved fatal in some cases. In many cases, the fungal infection takes place after recovering from COVID-19. In India, many cases of Black Fungus has been reported.

Medical experts from across the world are trying hard to prevent this fungal infection from happening.

Symptoms of Fungal infections with COVID-19

Early diagnosis and treatment can help cure the disease. Watch out for these symptoms:

Fever

Chills

Nasal discharge

Headache

Shortness of breath

Types of Fungal infections which can take place with COVID-19

According to MedicalNet, two of the most common fungal infections are aspergillosis and invasive candidiasis. Others include mucormycosis and histoplasmosis and Candida Auris infection. Fungal infections are caused by breathing in fungi in the air.