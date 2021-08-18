Recently a young doctor from Assam was found to be infected with the Alpha and Delta variants of COVID-19. This has caused a lot of anxiety among caregivers and patients alike. Given the anticipation of the third wave, these developments are significant to prepare for future outbreaks.Also Read - New Zealand Reports 7 Delta Cases of COVID-19 Including One Fully Vaccinated in Latest Community Outbreak

Giving a ray of hope, senior scientists inform that dual infection may not be associated with severe illness. To back that stance, doctors from Assam have reported that the patients with dual infection had a mild sore throat, body ache and Insomnia, and recovered without hospitalization. Although this is one of the few such cases recorded with SARS-CoV-2 – and a lot of evidence still needs to be gathered – it is understood that infections with multiple strains are possible. However, its impact and its relation to mortality are still unknown, as cases are far too few to make robust conclusions. Scientists are working on gathering more evidence. This has also raised questions about how these viruses may interact in an infected person, and what it could mean for generating new variants. However, the majority of dual infections around the world have been noticed in individuals who were unvaccinated to partially vaccinated.

Having said that, multiple strain infections are a reality and can become a concern especially in people who are not vaccinated, says Dr. Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate. If you take the example of the UK, wherein the Delta and Alpha variant is quite prevalent, such instances are not found. This is also because the maximum of their population is vaccinated, and so the chances of reinfections or severe infections become less, he further stated.

Back in India, not even 40% of our population is fully vaccinated. There are several people who haven’t been vaccinated and that can be a cause of concern for us. Researchers say that reinfection and multiple infections are possible and that people must continue to follow guidelines, whether they have had antibodies or not. Moreover, people who have already had COVID19 should still take the vaccine when their turn comes. Vaccination is key to build an adequate and appropriate defense against COVID19. But along with this, following COVID19 norms is equally important.

Remember, the risks of getting COVID19 are higher in crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces, where infected people spend long periods of time together in close proximity. These environments are where there is a high likelihood of the virus to spread through respiratory droplets or aerosols more easily. Hence simple things like keeping the room ventilated by opening the windows, keeping indoor meetings short & and less crowded, may go a long way in preventing the spread of this virus. Outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor ones, particularly if indoor spaces are small and without good ventilation.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, shares rules to safeguard yourself:

Wear a face mask, as advised

Maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and others

Avoid large gatherings

While socializing with family and friends, maintain social distancing

Get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with soap & water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze

Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently especially those which are regularly touched, such as door handles, faucets and phone screens

Above all, try and have a healthy lifestyle – eat right, eat healthy, exercise regularly, sleep well, and stay protected.