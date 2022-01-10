India reported 1,79,723 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, as the new variant Omicron continues to spread rapidly across the country. Everyone is currently grappling for lives, as India witness the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Government has set fresh guidelines to curb the spread and there’s a constant stream of new information- some negative, some positive. There is a lot about this variant that scientists and researchers still don’t know. One question that has popped is that can you get the omicron variant twice?Also Read - Sports Authority Of India To Shut Down Training Centres Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), it is possible to get the Omicron for the second time. WHO published a note on Omicron variant and said that it is possible to get affected for the second time. Not just that, it can also affect the covid-recovered people. And people who are not vaccinated are at much higher risk. WHO released a note on its website last month. "Individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 are 3 to 5 times more likely to be reinfected with Omicron compared to Delta."

However, there is not much information on the severity of the reinfection. The WHO further said that the variant has been impacting mostly young adults in their 20s and 30s and spreading in the large cities. According to a report in Desert News, omicron variant has the power to reinfect those who have natural immunity. Doctors and researchers are still unclear what immunity the omicron variant gives people.

Although, according to a study, the omicron variant can give immunity to other Covid-19 variants including Delta variant.

There is a general consensus that Omicron infection is milder than Delta. But WHO Chief, Dr Tedros in a press conference said, “While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild.”

It’s best to mask up and maintain social distancing to safeguard yourself from the Omicron variant.