One of the most common cancer treatments is that of Chemotherapy. It uses one or more drugs to combat cancer cells in one’s body. Its symptoms, which may include dry mouth, taste changes, nausea, and fatigue, can make eating seem like a chore. However, it’s important to eat a healthy, balanced diet during and after the cancer treatment to keep the body functioning optimally. Also Read - Women 4 Times More Vulnerable to Thyroid Cancer Than Men

Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert shares his inputs on what to include in your diet if you have recently recovered from Cancer. Foods that are mild in flavour, easy on the stomach and nutrient-dense are some of the best options.

a. Oatmeal: Oatmeal includes ample amounts of carbs, protein, and antioxidants, as well as more healthy fats than most grains. It also helps regulate the bowels because of its beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that feeds the good bacteria in the gut. It also fuels the body's probiotics, helping friendly bacteria to survive and thrive. They keep one fuller and also help in increasing the metabolism.

b. Carrots: They contain beta-carotene; antioxidant scientists believe may protect cell membranes from toxin damage and slow the growth of cancer cells. Additionally, carrots deliver other vitamins and phytochemicals that might guard against cancers of the mouth, oesophagus, stomach, and cervical cancer.

c. Blueberries: Research suggests, that blueberries can reduce the growth of cancer tumours by causing cancerous cells to self-destruct, a process called apoptosis. Frozen wild blueberries are just as antioxidant and nutrient-packed as fresh. One can consume blueberries with smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt.

d. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish, including salmon, mackerel, and anchovies are rich in essential nutrients, such as vitamin B, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids. The study finds that consumption of fish oil significantly lowers the risk for prostate cancer.

e. Walnuts: Walnuts are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and phytosterols which help regulate oestrogen levels and slow the growth of cancer cells. Walnuts have been known to help fight inflammation which is beneficial in avoiding heart disease and a host of other chronic conditions, but it is also linked to cancer.

f. Yogurt: One should add yogurt to their diet. Yogurt has medicinal benefits as it provides protein, calcium, vitamins D, B6 & B12, riboflavin, potassium, and magnesium. It’s advisable to consume plain yogurt instead of pre-flavored ones that contain sugar.

Apart from these foods, cancer survivors should have a wholesome meal and at correct timings. It can help in bringing down cortisol, the stress hormone. Individuals should take out time for exercise. This is important for both patients and survivors. All in all, eating well is an important part of recovery from cancer. It makes treatment more effective and reduces the side effects of cancer treatment procedures.