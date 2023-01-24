Home

Cancer Risk: 10 Causes of Cancer That Should Be Strictly Avoided

Here we will let you know about the leading causes of cancer which supports the abnormal growth of cells. Read on!

Cancer cases are rising at a rapid rate in the country. Did you know? There are more than 200 types of cancer. Some of the common types of cancer are breast, lung, head and neck, cervical, ovarian, prostate, colon, rectal, esophageal, stomach, testicular, kidney, liver cancers. It is the need of the hour to know about the causes of cancer and prevent them. Cancer happens when normal cells in one’s body behaves abnormally and multiply rapidly. Cancer is known to cause high morbidity and mortality rates all over the world. There is still a lack of awareness regarding cancer. Not many people know about the causes and tend to suffer in silence. Dr. Rajinder Kaur Saggu, Surgical Oncologist, Apollo Spectra Delhi Karol Bagh spoke to India.com and revealed some of the risk factors that lead to cancer.

10 Risk Factors Associated With Cancer

These are the possible factors that increases the risk of cancer are:

• Tobacco

• Alcohol

• Carcinogens such as viruses, chemicals

• UV light

• Environmental Radiation

• Air pollution

• Unhealthy diet like processed, junk, canned, sugary, and starchy foods

• Human papillomavirus (HPV) and HIV

• Advancing age

• Obesity

Treatment

The treatment of cancer will be based on the location, size of the tumor, and stage. Your doctor is the right person who will determine the proper line of treatment for you. It will be imperative for you to follow the guidelines given by the doctor only. Various treatment modalities are surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy depending upon the type of cancer. Apart from that, one will also have to adopt certain lifestyle changes that will help to improve the quality of life.

This is how one can keep cancer at bay:

Avoid tobacco in any form, even secondhand smoke Avoid exposure to air pollution, Maintain an optimum body weight Say no to alcohol Exercise on a daily basis for at least 5 days a week Try to minimize exposure to the harmful UV rays of the sun Use sunscreen when outdoor for longer duration of time Get vaccinated as recommended by the doctor Practice safe sex and eat a well-balanced diet. Avoid junk, oily, processed, canned, and starchy food. Stay away from Chinese, burgers, pizza, pasta, namkeens, sweets, sodas, colas, and bakery items. Also, one will have to go for regular health check-ups and follow-ups as suggested by the doctor. It is essential to stay vigilant and lead a healthy life. Do not ignore any abnormal changes in the body. Early detection is key to managing cancer.