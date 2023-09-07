Home

Cancer Symptoms in Young Adults: How Obesity Leads to Cancer? 5 Warning Signs of Growing Tumour

According to a recent study, cancer is become a growing health concern in people under 50 years of age.

Cancer is becoming a rising concern among youth. It is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Millions of people die because of growing tumours inside the body. According to a recent study study published in the journal BMJ Oncology, the cases of cancer among people aged between 14 to 49 years ascended by nearly 80 per cent, from 1.82 million to 3.26 million, between 1990 to 2019. According to the Guardian, The study is not the first to show the trend. A review in 2022 of cancer registry records from 44 countries found that the incidence of early onset cancer was rising rapidly for 14 types of cancers, and this increase was happening across many middle- and high-income nations.

HOW OBESITY LEAD TO CANCER?

Being overweight can cost us our health in ways we probably do not even comprehend. Obesity is another concerning health issue especially in the youth. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major contributors for weight gain. What is obesity? According to the Body Mass Index which is used as a measuring scale, or adults, a person with a BMI from 25.0 to 29.9 is considered overweight. A person with a BMI that is 30.0 or higher has obesity.

According to the Centre of Diseases Control, Overweight and obesity can cause changes in the body including long-lasting inflammation and higher than normal levels of insulin, insulin-like growth factor, and sex hormones. These changes may lead to cancer. The risk of cancer increases with the more excess weight a person gains and the longer a person is overweight.

Obesity can lead to different types of cancer:

Breast cancer

Colon and rectum cancer

Uterus cancer

Gallbladder cancer

Upper stomach cancer

Kidneys cancer

Liver cancer

Ovaries cancer

Pancreas cancer

Thyroid cancer

5 SYMPTOMS OF CANCER YOU SHOULD NOT IGNORE

Pelvic pain during periods: Persistent change in period cycles, and abnormal cramps can be a sign of cervical cancer. Bloating: Frequent experiences of bloating for over two to three weeks can be a sign of ovarian cancer. Chronic Headache: A severe headache that lasts for weeks can be indicative of a growing brain tumour. Lump Formation: Regular checkups are important in case of lump formation. Thickening of skin or hard lumps under the skin should not be ignored. Changes in Bladder Habits: Changes in the colour of stool, blood in urine, and frequent urination are warning signs of cancer. Persistent cough: Persisting dry cough over two weeks should be checked immediately. Chronic coughing or difficulty in swallowing food are early signs of ling and throat cancer.

